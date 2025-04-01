Menu Explore
L2 Empuraan row: Kerala film industry body criticises personal attacks on Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran

PTI | | Edited by Ananya Das
Apr 01, 2025 09:37 AM IST

The Film Employees Federation of Kerala emphasised that the goal of meaningful dialogue should not be to silence opposing voices but to foster open discussions.

Amid the controversy surrounding the recently released L2: Empuraan, a film industry body on Monday condemned the social media attacks on filmmaker Prithviraj Sukumaran and Malayalam superstar Mohanlal. According to industry sources, this is the first time a film organisation has openly expressed solidarity with the actors after the release of L2 Empuraan. (Also Read | L2 Empuraan box office collection day 5: Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran film mints 70 crore so far)

Mohanlal in a still from L2 Empuraan.
Mohanlal in a still from L2 Empuraan.

In a Facebook post, the Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA) stated, "We welcome criticism of the film’s form and content without any compromises. Only through constructive criticism can an art form truly evolve. However, we firmly believe that criticism should not descend into personal attacks, threats, or branding, regardless of political or religious affiliations."

The organisation further emphasised that the goal of meaningful dialogue should not be to silence opposing voices but to foster open discussions.

"We stand in solidarity with all the film professionals who worked on Empuraan," the post read.

The post concluded with a quote from Ernest Hemingway’s The Old Man and the Sea, "A man can be destroyed but not defeated." This is precisely what art and artists have always conveyed to the world, FEFKA stated.

On Monday, Mohanlal announced on social media that Empuraan had earned 200 crore in less than five days. The controversy surrounding the film intensified after the Sangh Parivar launched fierce criticism against certain portions of the movie.

Subsequently, on Sunday, Mohanlal expressed "regret" over the controversy and assured that the contentious portions would be removed.

Taking to social media, the actor stated that, as an artist, it was his duty to "ensure that none of his films promoted hatred toward any political movement, ideology, or religious community."

Directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, the film is the second instalment in the Lucifer trilogy, planned by the Prithviraj-Mohanlal team.

On its opening day, the Sangh Parivar vehemently criticised the film on social media, while the Congress and sections of the Left praised it for portraying right-wing politics as "villainous."

The film has sparked intense debate over its critique of right-wing politics and its covert reference to the Gujarat riots.

Released worldwide on Thursday, L2: Empuraan had 4,500 shows across 746 screens in Kerala alone on its opening day, according to sources.

Bankrolled by Antony Perumbavoor, Gokulam Gopalan, and Subaskaran under Aashirvad Cinemas, Sree Gokulam Movies, and Lyca Productions, the film also features Manju Warrier, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Tovino Thomas, and Indrajith Sukumaran, among others.

Follow Us On