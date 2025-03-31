Menu Explore
L2 Empuraan box office collection day 5: Mohanlal, Prithviraj film remains steady, crosses 67 crore

BySugandha Rawal
Mar 31, 2025 10:14 PM IST

L2 Empuraan box office collection day 5: The mass entertainer, starring Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran, is embroiled in a political controversy in Kerala.

L2 Empuraan box office collection day 5: Amid the controversy over the depiction of the alleged Gujarat riots, the action-drama film L2 Empuraan, starring Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran, is seeing a steady growth at the box office. The film, which was released on March 27, has crossed the lifetime collection of Lucifer. Also read: L2 Empuraan worldwide box office collection day 4: Mohanlal film beats Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava's weekend opening?

L2 Empuraan box office collection day 5: Prithviraj Sukumaran has directed the Malayalam film headlined by Mohanlal, Tovino Thomas and Manju Warrier.
L2 Empuraan box office collection day 5: Prithviraj Sukumaran has directed the Malayalam film headlined by Mohanlal, Tovino Thomas and Manju Warrier.

L2 Empuraan box office game

As per the latest box office update by Sacnilk.com, the film raked in 8.59 crore on Monday on the occasion of Eid, taking the total to 67.59 crore. With the total, the film crossed the lifetime collection of Lucifer. As per Sacnilk.com, the total collection of Lucifer stands at 65.21 crore.

L2 Empuraan had an overall 66.48 per cent occupancy in Malayalam on Monday. The morning shows saw 56.84 per cent footfall, while afternoon shows registered 71.58 per cent footfall, and the evening shows saw 71.03 per cent footfall.

On its opening day, the film defied box office expectations by minting a record 21 crore, twice the previous record for any Malayalam film.

On day two the numbers dropped, with a collection of 11.1 crore; while day three collections stood steady at 13.25 crore. The film is competing at the box office with Salman Khan's Eid release Sikandar, which hit theatres nationwide on March 30.

About the film

The action thriller, directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran and written by Murali Gopy, is the second instalment in the Lucifer trilogy. The film stars Mohanlal, alongside Prithviraj Sukumaran, Manju Warrier, Abhimanyu Singh, Tovino Thomas, Indrajith Sukumaran, Andrea Tivadar, Jerome Flynn, Eriq Ebouaney, and Suraj Venjaramoodu.

After L2 Empuraan’s release, the film’s team came under fire for its portrayal of the 2002 Gujarat riots. Mohanlal has since issued an apology, promising the team will remove the scenes that offended people. He wrote in Malayalam, "I have come to know that some of the political and social themes that have come into play in the film Empuran, the second part of the Lucifer franchise, have caused great distress to many of my loved ones. As an artiste it is my duty to ensure that none of my films harbors hatred towards any political movement, ideology or sect."

Prithviraj’s mother, Mallika Sukumaran, came to his defence when rumours rife that Mohanlal had not seen the film’s final version, placing the onus solely on Prithviraj.

 Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
L2 Empuraan box office collection day 5: Mohanlal, Prithviraj film remains steady, crosses 67 crore
