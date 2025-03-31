Menu Explore
L2 Empuraan worldwide box office collection day 4: Mohanlal film beats Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava's weekend opening?

ByNeeshita Nyayapati
Mar 31, 2025 08:00 PM IST

L2 Empuraan worldwide box office collection day 4: Prithviraj Sukumaran directed the Malayalam film headlined by Mohanlal, Tovino Thomas and Manju Warrier.

L2 Empuraan worldwide box office collection day 4: Actor-director Prithviraj Sukumaran’s third directorial, L2 Empuraan, was released in theatres last Thursday. The film starring Mohanlal, Tovino Thomas and Manju Warrier collected 174 crore worldwide by its first weekend, according to Sacnilk. But did it beat the weekend opening of Vicky Kaushal-starrer Chhaava? (Also Read: L2 Empuraan box office collection day 4: Mohanlal, Prithviraj film unaffected by controversy, crosses 50 crore)

L2 Empuraan worldwide box office collection day 4: Mohanlal headlines the film that also features an ensemble cast.
L2 Empuraan worldwide box office collection day 4: Mohanlal headlines the film that also features an ensemble cast.

L2 Empuraan weekend opening beats Chhaava?

This year's biggest film is Laxman Utekar’s Hindi film Chhaava, starring Vicky, Rashmika Mandanna, and Akshaye Khanna in lead roles. According to the trade website, the film has collected 796.75 crore worldwide in 44 days. It had a stellar opening and collected 164.75 crore worldwide in its first weekend. Chhaava was released on Friday, February 14.

As for L2 Empuraan, it was released in theatres on Thursday, March 27. The film made 138 crore worldwide in its first three days but crossed 174 crore by day 4. So technically, L2 Empuraan beat Chhaava’s opening collections, thanks to the extra day it had compared to the film based on the life of Sambhaji Maharaj. It’s worth noting that Chhaava crossed the 195 crore mark by its fourth day despite being a weekday.

The numbers L2 Empuraan brought in are impressive nonetheless, considering how it’s the biggest Malayalam film made this year. It has already beaten Rekhachitram and Officer on Duty’s collections at the box office. The sequel to Lucifer was released in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi.

Controversy surrounding L2 Empuraan

After L2 Empuraan’s release, the film’s team came under fire for its portrayal of the 2002 Gujarat riots. Mohanlal has since issued an apology, promising the team will remove the scenes that offended people. Prithviraj’s mother, Mallika Sukumaran, came to his defence when rumours rife that Mohanlal had not seen the film’s final version, placing the onus solely on Prithviraj. Despite the controversy, the film seems to have held steady on Monday; it remains to be seen how it’ll fare in the coming days.

 Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
