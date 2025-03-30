Mohanlal apologises after L2 Empuraan faces backlash over depiction of Gujarat riots, confirms removal of scenes

Actor Mohanlal has issued an apology after L2: Empuraan faced backlash over references to the Gujarat riots. Taking to his Facebook, Mohanlal assured his fans that "such subjects" would be removed from the film. In his note, he also apologised to his fans "for the distress caused". (Also Read | L2 Empuraan: CBFC orders 17 cuts in Mohanlal film after row over depiction of Gujarat riots, makers to trim scenes) L2 Empuraan row: Mohanlal has issued a statement after the film faced backlash.

Mohanlal issues apology over riot scenes in L2: Empuraan

In his post, Mohanlal wrote about how a few scenes have caused political unrest. He wrote in Malayalam, "I have come to know that some of the political and social themes that have come into play in the film Empuran, the second part of the Lucifer franchise, have caused great distress to many of my loved ones. As an artiste it is my duty to ensure that none of my films harbors hatred towards any political movement, ideology or sect."

Mohanlal takes ‘responsibility’ for film

He also added in his apology note that the "responsibility lies with all of us behind the film". Therefore, the Empuran team and I are deeply sorry for the distress caused to my loved ones, and with the realization that the responsibility lies with all of us behind the film, we have decided together to remove such subjects from the film," he added.

"I have lived my film career as one of you for the last four decades. Your love and faith is my only strength. I believe there is no Mohanlal who is more than that...With love, Mohanlal #L2E #Empuraan," concluded his post.

What is CBFC's directive over L2: Empuraan row

Following the row, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) ordered the film's team to make 17 changes. As per a Times of India report, the CBFC gave the order after the intervention from the Centre.

CBFC's office in Kerala reviewed the film and asked the team for the edits. If the revised version of L2: Empuraan is submitted by Monday, the film is expected to be approved for screening in the next few days.

About L2: Empuraan

The movie, directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, released in theatres on March 27. The film is a sequel to Lucifer. Touted to be one of the costliest productions of Malayalam cinema, L2: Empuraan also stars Prithviraj, Tovino Thomas, Abhimanyu Singh, Manju Warrier, Jerome Flynn and Eriq Ebouaney.