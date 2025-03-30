Menu Explore
L2 Empuraan: CBFC orders 17 cuts in Mohanlal film after row over depiction of Gujarat riots, makers to trim scenes

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Ananya Das
Mar 30, 2025 09:14 AM IST

Reportedly, after the intervention from the Centre, CBFC's office in Kerala reviewed the film and asked the team for the edits.

Amid controversy over the depiction of alleged Gujarat riots in L2: Empuraan, the makers have reportedly decided to make some changes to the film. As per Times of India, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has ordered 17 changes to the Mohanlal-starrer. The movie, directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, released in theatres on March 27. (Also Read | L2 Empuraan box office collection day 3: Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran film remains stable, crosses 45 crore)

L2 Empuraan: Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran in a still from the film.
L2 Empuraan: Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran in a still from the film.

CBFC orders changes to L2: Empuraan

The report, citing its sources, shared that after the intervention from the Centre, CBFC's office in Kerala reviewed the film and asked the team for the edits. If the revised version of L2: Empuraan is submitted by Monday, the film is expected to be approved for screening in the next few days.

What L2: Empuraan producer has said

Reportedly, the film's producers have agreed to make the changes. Producer Gokulam Gopalan told Times of India that he has instructed L2: Empuraan director Prithviraj to make the changes "if any scenes or dialogues in the movie had hurt anyone".

What led to a row over L2: Empuraan scenes

Citing the production team of the film, news agency ANI reported that the changes include edits to riot sequences and scenes relating to violence against women. In the film, there is a long sequence depicting the 2002 Gujarat riots. It features one of the perpetrators as the main antagonist. The portrayal of the sensitive issue led to political turmoil in Kerala.

L2: Empuraan has been breaking records since release

The film became the fastest Malayalam film to top 100 crores gross globally, within just two days, as per Sacnilk.com. It has also created history by becoming the highest-grossing Malayalam film at the overseas box office.

The film is a sequel to Lucifer. Touted to be one of the costliest productions of Malayalam cinema, L2: Empuraan also stars Prithviraj, Tovino Thomas, Abhimanyu Singh, Manju Warrier, Jerome Flynn and Eriq Ebouaney.

