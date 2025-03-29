L2 Empuraan box office collection day 3: Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran film remains stable, crosses 45 crore

L2 Empuraan box office collection day 3: The highly-anticipated sequel to Mohanlal's successful Lucifer released in theatres on March 27. Directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, the film packed a strong opening day collection, shattering all records for Malayalam films. As per a new report on Sacnilk.com, the film has now crossed ₹45 crore at the box office after three days. (Also read: L2 Empuraan: Prithviraj Sukumaran takes Malayalam cinema pan-India with Mohanlal-starrer spectacle, but cracks remain) L2 Empuraan box office collection day 3: Prithviraj Sukumaran and Mohanlal in a still from the film.

L2 Empuraan box office collection

The report states that total box office collection of L2 Empuraan now stands at ₹45.87 crore. On its third day, the film minted ₹13.37 crore. The film collected ₹21 crore on its opening day, twice the previous record for any Malayalam film. However, the film saw a 45 per cent drop on its second day, minting ₹11.5 crore.

L2 Empuraan had a 50.55 per cent Malayalam occupancy on Saturday. Its Hindi occupancy was at 6.19 per cent. The film is expected to cross the ₹50 crore mark by Sunday and see a growth owing to a weekend. However, it will also face a giant box office competition in the form of Sikandar, Salman Khan's Eid release, which hits theatres tomorrow.

About L2 Empuraan

In L2 Empuraan, Mohanlal returns as Stephen Nedumpally, aka Khureshi Ab’raam. With the help of Zayed (Prithviraj), he returns from overseas to turn his attention back home where the CM Jathin Ramdas (Tovino Thomas) needs to be stopped.

An excerpt from the Hindustan Times review of the film read, “It's only after the interval that the film becomes watchable, because Prithviraj chooses to let the mass hero finally indulge in some action. The jungle fight sequence right after the interval is easily the film's highlight. Mohanlal turns back the clock in the fight sequence, using his natural charm and aura to create the larger-than-life persona of Lucifer believable. The fanboy in the director is evident though, as he does get carried away a few times, almost Rajinifying Mohanlal in the process.”