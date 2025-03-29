Menu Explore
L2 Empuraan box office collection day 3: Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran film remains stable, crosses 45 crore

BySantanu Das
Mar 30, 2025 03:55 AM IST

L2 Empuraan box office collection day 3: The mass entertainer starring Mohanlal had a strong opening. How well did it perform on its third day? Check it out.

L2 Empuraan box office collection day 3: The highly-anticipated sequel to Mohanlal's successful Lucifer released in theatres on March 27. Directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, the film packed a strong opening day collection, shattering all records for Malayalam films. As per a new report on Sacnilk.com, the film has now crossed 45 crore at the box office after three days. (Also read: L2 Empuraan: Prithviraj Sukumaran takes Malayalam cinema pan-India with Mohanlal-starrer spectacle, but cracks remain)

L2 Empuraan box office collection day 3: Prithviraj Sukumaran and Mohanlal in a still from the film.
L2 Empuraan box office collection day 3: Prithviraj Sukumaran and Mohanlal in a still from the film.

L2 Empuraan box office collection

The report states that total box office collection of L2 Empuraan now stands at 45.87 crore. On its third day, the film minted 13.37 crore. The film collected 21 crore on its opening day, twice the previous record for any Malayalam film. However, the film saw a 45 per cent drop on its second day, minting 11.5 crore.

L2 Empuraan had a 50.55 per cent Malayalam occupancy on Saturday. Its Hindi occupancy was at 6.19 per cent. The film is expected to cross the 50 crore mark by Sunday and see a growth owing to a weekend. However, it will also face a giant box office competition in the form of Sikandar, Salman Khan's Eid release, which hits theatres tomorrow.

About L2 Empuraan

In L2 Empuraan, Mohanlal returns as Stephen Nedumpally, aka Khureshi Ab’raam. With the help of Zayed (Prithviraj), he returns from overseas to turn his attention back home where the CM Jathin Ramdas (Tovino Thomas) needs to be stopped.

An excerpt from the Hindustan Times review of the film read, “It's only after the interval that the film becomes watchable, because Prithviraj chooses to let the mass hero finally indulge in some action. The jungle fight sequence right after the interval is easily the film's highlight. Mohanlal turns back the clock in the fight sequence, using his natural charm and aura to create the larger-than-life persona of Lucifer believable. The fanboy in the director is evident though, as he does get carried away a few times, almost Rajinifying Mohanlal in the process.”

 Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
