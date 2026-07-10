Tom Holland gets a grand Mumbai welcome as Spider-Man fans put up quirky hoardings ahead of Brand New Day release

Tom Holland is all set to return as the friendly neighbourhood superhero in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. With the film arriving in Indian cinemas on July 30, excitement among Marvel fans is at an all-time high. Adding to the buzz is Holland's visit to Mumbai this weekend, giving fans another reason to celebrate.

Tom Holland 's visit to Mumbai has turned into a celebration for Spider-Man fans. As excitement builds for Spider-Man: Brand New Day , the actor has received a warm welcome from fans in the city, who have gone the extra mile to make his arrival memorable with creative tributes. The actor is currently in Mumbai for the grand premiere of Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey along with Matt Damon and Nolan.

To make his visit even more memorable, Spider-Man fans have put up massive and quirky hoardings across different parts of Mumbai. Packed with humour and pop culture references, the posters are a fun tribute to both the actor and his iconic superhero. One hoarding reads, “Spider-Man, Naam Toh Suna Hoga,” a playful twist on Shah Rukh Khan's famous dialogue, while another cheekily says, “Sorry Tom, the mask suits you better.”

Spider-Man: Brand New Day arrives in Indian theatres this month Spider-Man: Brand New Day marks Tom Holland's return to one of his most loved roles after the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home. Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, Spider-Man: Brand New Day is set four years after the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home. The story follows Peter Parker as he tries to balance life while continuing his journey as Spider-Man in a world that no longer remembers who he is.

The official synopsis says: “It's a brand new day for Peter Parker. Fighting crime full-time as Spider-Man in a world that doesn’t remember him—and the pressure of seeing his old friends move on without him—sparks a change in Peter he may not have the power to control. But that transformation might also be the only thing that can stop a shocking new threat to the city and those he loves—a powerful villain no one can even see.”