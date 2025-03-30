L2 Empuraan box office collection day 4: Mohanlal, Prithviraj film unaffected by controversy, crosses 50 crore

L2 Empuraan box office collection day 4: The highly anticipated action drama film starring Mohanlal in the lead finally released on March 27. The Prithviraj Sukumaran-directorial had a massive record-breaking opening day collection. Now the latest box office update by Sacnilk.com states that the film has seen a growth on its first Sunday, even though it has still not crossed the lifetime collection of Lucifer. L2 Empuraan has so far crossed ₹50 crore. (Also read: L2 Empuraan: CBFC orders 17 cuts in Mohanlal film after row over depiction of Gujarat riots, makers to trim scenes) L2 Empuraan box office collection day 4: Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran in a still from the film.

L2 Empuraan box office update

The report adds that L2 Empuraan collected ₹59.35 crore after four days. On its opening day, the film defied box office expectations by minting a record ₹21.5 crore, twice the previous record for any Malayalam film. On day two the numbers dropped, with a collection of ₹11.1 crore; while day three collections stood steady at ₹13.25 crore. With day four collection now standing at ₹14.00 crore as per early estimates, the film has seen growth on the weekend.

L2 Empuraan had an overall 77.02 per cent Malayalam Occupancy on Sunday. The film will now face competition at the box office from Salman Khan's Eid release Sikandar, which hit theatres nationwide on March 30.

About the film

L2: Empuraan is the second instalment in a planned trilogy and follows the success of Lucifer (2019). Apart from Mohanlal, the film also stars Prithviraj, Tovino Thomas, Abhimanyu Singh, Indrajith Sukumaran, and Manju Warrier.

The film found itself in a controversy over the depiction of Gujarat Riots. Taking to his Facebook, Mohanlal assured his fans that "such subjects" would be removed from the film. He wrote in Malayalam, "I have come to know that some of the political and social themes that have come into play in the film Empuran, the second part of the Lucifer franchise, have caused great distress to many of my loved ones. As an artiste it is my duty to ensure that none of my films harbors hatred towards any political movement, ideology or sect."