Thursday, Apr 03, 2025
New Delhi oC
L2 Empuraan worldwide box office collection day 7: Mohanlal film close to becoming highest-grosser in Malayalam

ByNeeshita Nyayapati
Apr 03, 2025 08:03 PM IST

L2 Empuraan worldwide box office collection day 7: Prithviraj Sukumaran's Mohanlal-starrer almost beat Manjummel Boys in its first week.

L2 Empuraan worldwide box office collection day 7: Prithviraj Sukumaran and Mohanlal’s latest Malayalam release, L2 Empuraan, might have run into controversy since its release on March 27, but it seems to have not affected the film in any manner. According to Sacnilk, the film collected 230 crore at the box office in its first week and will soon become the highest-grossing Malayalam film. (Also Read: L2 Empuraan box office collection day 7: Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran film sees a slump as censored version releases)

L2 Empuraan worldwide box office collection day 7: Mohanlal in a still from the Prithviraj Sukumaran film.
L2 Empuraan worldwide box office collection day 7: Mohanlal in a still from the Prithviraj Sukumaran film.

L2 Empuraan worldwide box office

The trade website reports that L2 Empuraan collected 84.25 crore net in India by day 7, taking its worldwide collection to 230.70 crore. The film crossed the 100 crore barrier within 2 days of release and made 200 crore within 5 days. Although L2 Empuraan was mounted on a huge budget, these numbers hark a new beginning for the Malayalam film industry, which has aimed to break barriers for a while now.

The highest-grossing Malayalam film at the moment, the 2024 release, Manjummel Boys, collected 240.5 crore in its lifetime. The film was the first in the language to cross the 200 crore threshold, with L2 Empuraan becoming the second film to do so. The other highest-grossing Malayalam films, 2018, The Goat Life and Aavesham, had collected 180 crore, 157.35 crore and 154.79 crore at the box office.

L2 Empuraan also stands tall in the list of the highest-grossing Indian films of 2025, only beaten by Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava, which has grossed close to 800 crore worldwide.

About L2 Empuraan

L2 Empuraan is directed by Prithviraj and written by Murali Gopy. A sequel to the 2019 hit Lucifer, it explores Prithviraj’s character, Zayed Masood and Mohanlal’s character, Khureshi Ab'raam, aka Stephen Nedumpally’s backstories. The film ran into controversy for its fictional depiction of the 2002 Gujarat riots, and the team voluntarily made 24 cuts to the film so as not to ‘hurt sentiments’.

 Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
 Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
L2 Empuraan worldwide box office collection day 7: Mohanlal film close to becoming highest-grosser in Malayalam
