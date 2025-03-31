Asif Ali reacts to controversy around Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran's L2 Empuraan: ‘Should be viewed as entertainment’

While Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran's L2: Empuraan is enjoying a successful run at the box office, the film has found itself at the centre of controversy over its depiction of the alleged Gujarat riots. Now, popular Malayalam actor Asif Ali has come out in support of the film and urged viewers to watch it purely as entertainment. (Also Read: Prithiviraj Sukumaran being made 'scapegoat' in L2 Empuraan row, says mother; clarifies 'Mohanlal knew every scene' too) Asif Ali reacts to the controversy surrounding Mohanlal's L2 Empuraan.

Asif Ali on L2 Empuraan controversy

Reacting to the controversy, Asif Ali said, “A three-hour film should be viewed purely as entertainment. It is up to us to decide how much influence a film should have. That decision should be in our hands. Whether it's cinema or our surroundings, we have the power to choose what influences us... Those who lack the courage to express their opinions openly resort to hurling stones while staying anonymous, and social media is just another version of that,” as reported by Mathrubhumi

Mohanlal issues apology

Mohanlal also issued an apology, writing in a Facebook post, "I have learned that some of the political and social themes incorporated into the film Empuraan, the second instalment in the Lucifer franchise, have caused great emotional distress among a section of people who love me. As an artist, it is my duty to ensure that none of my films generate hatred towards any political movement, ideology, or religious group."

"Therefore, the Empuraan team and I sincerely regret the emotional distress caused to my loved ones. And with the realisation that the responsibility for this lies with all of us who worked on this film, we have collectively decided to remove such scenes," he added.

About L2: Empuraan

The action thriller, directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran and written by Murali Gopy, is the second instalment in the Lucifer trilogy. The film stars Mohanlal, alongside Prithviraj Sukumaran, Manju Warrier, Abhimanyu Singh, Tovino Thomas, Indrajith Sukumaran, Andrea Tivadar, Jerome Flynn, Eriq Ebouaney, and Suraj Venjaramoodu. The film has been enjoying a dream run at the box office, collecting ₹174 crore worldwide by its first weekend.