L2 Empuraan box office collection day 2: Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran film sees drop, crosses 30 crore

L2 Empuraan box office collection day 2: The highly anticipated action drama film starring Mohanlal and directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran released in theatres on March 27. After shattering box office records on its opening day, the film has seen a drop in collections on Friday. As per the latest box office update on Sacnilk.com, the film has so far collected ₹ 33.25 crores. (Also read: Prithviraj Sukumaran to star in SS Rajamouli’s Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra-starrer SSMB 29? Actor says this) L2 Empuraan box office collection day 2: Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran in a still from the film.

L2 Empuraan box office numbers

The report adds that L2 Empuraan saw a drop in earning on its second day. The film has managed to collect ₹ 11.75 crore on Friday as per early estimates. On its opening day, the sequel defied box office expectations by minting a record ₹21.5 crore, twice the previous record for any Malayalam film. After two days at the box office, the film has collected ₹33.25 crore.

The report also added that L2: Empuraan had an overall 42.13 per cent Malayalam occupancy on Friday. Meanwhile, its Hindi occupancy was at 4.69 per cent. It will be interesting to see whether the film picks up in the weekend. It will face a major box office competition when Salman Khan's Sikandar releases in theatres nationwide on March 30.

About L2: Empuraan

L2: Empuraan is the second instalment in a planned trilogy and follows the success of Lucifer (2019). Apart from Mohanlal, the film also stars Prithviraj, Tovino Thomas, Abhimanyu Singh, Indrajith Sukumaran, and Manju Warrier.

An excerpt from the Hindustan Times review of the film read, “On paper, Empuraan has everything for a blockbuster - a star who is revered, a supporting cast that is competent and popular, exotic locales, slick action, and a large budget. What it lacks is a cohesive story, though. The first hour of Empuraan takes the viewer to half a dozen locations across two different timelines. As we traverse through this travelogue, there is no semblance of a plot that goes anywhere. As the politics in Kerala is meandering its way through another twist, Ab'raam is eliminating enemies half the globe away.”