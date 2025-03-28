Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Mar 29, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

L2 Empuraan box office collection day 2: Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran film sees drop, crosses 30 crore

BySantanu Das
Mar 29, 2025 04:43 AM IST

L2 Empuraan box office collection day 2: Directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, the mass entertainer is a sequel to 2019's Lucifer.

L2 Empuraan box office collection day 2: The highly anticipated action drama film starring Mohanlal and directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran released in theatres on March 27. After shattering box office records on its opening day, the film has seen a drop in collections on Friday. As per the latest box office update on Sacnilk.com, the film has so far collected 33.25 crores. (Also read: Prithviraj Sukumaran to star in SS Rajamouli’s Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra-starrer SSMB 29? Actor says this)

L2 Empuraan box office collection day 2: Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran in a still from the film.
L2 Empuraan box office collection day 2: Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran in a still from the film.

L2 Empuraan box office numbers

The report adds that L2 Empuraan saw a drop in earning on its second day. The film has managed to collect 11.75 crore on Friday as per early estimates. On its opening day, the sequel defied box office expectations by minting a record 21.5 crore, twice the previous record for any Malayalam film. After two days at the box office, the film has collected 33.25 crore.

The report also added that L2: Empuraan had an overall 42.13 per cent Malayalam occupancy on Friday. Meanwhile, its Hindi occupancy was at 4.69 per cent. It will be interesting to see whether the film picks up in the weekend. It will face a major box office competition when Salman Khan's Sikandar releases in theatres nationwide on March 30.

About L2: Empuraan

L2: Empuraan is the second instalment in a planned trilogy and follows the success of Lucifer (2019). Apart from Mohanlal, the film also stars Prithviraj, Tovino Thomas, Abhimanyu Singh, Indrajith Sukumaran, and Manju Warrier.

An excerpt from the Hindustan Times review of the film read, “On paper, Empuraan has everything for a blockbuster - a star who is revered, a supporting cast that is competent and popular, exotic locales, slick action, and a large budget. What it lacks is a cohesive story, though. The first hour of Empuraan takes the viewer to half a dozen locations across two different timelines. As we traverse through this travelogue, there is no semblance of a plot that goes anywhere. As the politics in Kerala is meandering its way through another twist, Ab'raam is eliminating enemies half the globe away.”

Oscars 2024: From Nominees to Red Carpet Glam! Get Exclusive Coverage on HT. - Click Here!

 Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Oscars 2024: From Nominees to Red Carpet Glam! Get Exclusive Coverage on HT. - Click Here!

 Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / Entertainment Others / L2 Empuraan box office collection day 2: Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran film sees drop, crosses 30 crore
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 29, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On