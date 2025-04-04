Ameesha Patel defends Salman Khan-Rashmika Mandanna's age gap in Sikandar: ‘Jab jodi chalti hai…’

Ameesha on Salman-Rashmika's age gap

At a recent event in Mumbai, Ameesha was queried about her thoughts on the ongoing debate surrounding the significant age gap between Salman and Rashmika.

Responding to the photographer, Ameesha reminded people about sharing screen space with Sunny Deol twice in Gadar: Ek Prem Katha and Gadar 2.

Ameesha, who has worked with Salman in Yeh Hai Jalwa, said, Mere aur Sunny (Deol) ji mein bhi to 20 saal ka gap tha, par jab jodi chalti hai to chalti hai (There was a 20-year age gap between me and Sunny (Deol) ji as well, but when a pair works, it works). Anyways, Salman is just muah (flying kiss gesture)."

What did Salman Khan say?

During the trailer launch of Sikandar in Mumbai, Salman tackled the issue of people criticising his decision to star alongside younger Rashmika, highlighting their 31-year age gap.

He said, “Phir woh bolte hain 31 years ka difference hai heroine aur mujh mein, arrey jab heroine ko problem nahi hai, heroine ke papa ko dikkat nahi hai, tumko kyun dikkat hai bhai? Inki shaadi hogi, bachchi hongi, toh unke sath bhi kaam karenge. Mummy ki permission toh mil hi jayega (Then they say there's a 31-year age gap between me and the heroine. But if the heroine has no problem, and even her father has no issue, why do you have a problem, brother? When she gets married and has a daughter, I will work with her daughter too. Her mother’s permission will be sorted)”. Rashmika was seen laughing at Salman’s remark at the trailer launch.

Sikandar is directed by AR Murugadoss, who is best known for films like Ghajini. The film follows Salman as Sikandar who is on his quest for justice, in order to protect the three individuals his wife had donated organs to. The film was released in theatres on Sunday and failed to elicit the expected response.