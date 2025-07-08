Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna enjoy ‘simple pleasures of summer’ on picnic with kids Aarav-Nitara

Actor Akshay Kumar, his wife-author Twinkle Khanna and their children Aarav Bhatia and Nitara Bhatia are currently on a vacation. Taking to Instagram, Twinkle shared a video as the family of four went for a picnic. Twinkle Khanna shared a video on Instagram with Akshay Kumar, Aarav and Nitara.

Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna take kids for picnic

The video started with Twinkle Khanna taking a walk amid the greenery towards their picnic spot by the lake. Aarav and Nitara were seen enjoying their time on a swing next. In the next segment, Twinkle recorded the video from afar and gave a glimpse of Akshay. He joined his children as they chatted away sitting at their picnic spot.

Twinkle's family enjoys ‘simple pleasures of summer’

For the day out, Twinkle wore a black dress. Nitara opted for a pink and white dress. She added Lana Del Rey's Say Yes To Heaven as the background music. Sharing the clip, Twinkle wrote, "The simple pleasures of summer."

"Wonder climbed back into my eyes and stayed, watching the world with me. At a time when I thought my firsts were done with. And lasts remained. What works as a Wonderbra for your mind? #wonderbraforthemind," she added. Reacting to the post, Tisca Chopra said, "Idyllic.. ignites pastoral dreams." A fan said, "Wow perfect." "A beautiful family in a beautiful place," read a comment.

A few days ago, Twinkle, Akshay and Nitara were seen flying out of Mumbai together. Twinkle has been married to Akshay since January 2001; they share two children – son Aarav and daughter Nitara.

About Twinkle and Akshay's career

An author, Twinkle released her first non-fiction book, Mrs Funnybones in 2015. She has also authored The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad, Pyjamas Are Forgiving, and Welcome to Paradise.

Fans will see Akshay in Bhooth Bangla, helmed by Priyadarshan. The film will also star Tabu and Paresh Rawal. Bhooth Bangla, produced by Shobha Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms, along with Akshay's Cape of Good Films, is scheduled for release on April 2, 2026. Wamiqa Gabbi is rumoured to play a significant role. He also has Jolly LLB 3, Welcome to the Jungle and Hera Pheri 3 in the pipeline.