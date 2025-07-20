Akshay Kumar stops fan from recording him during London out, later clicks selfie with him. Watch

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar was recently caught in a tense moment on the streets of London after a fan began recording him without permission. The actor appeared visibly upset and was seen confronting the individual, even attempting to snatch the phone out of the fan's hand. Akshay Kumar confronted a fan recording him without permission on the streets of London, visibly upset but later obliged with a selfie.

Akshay stops a fan from filming him in London

The video of the incident has surfaced on social media. Akshay is seen dressed casually in a printed grey tank top, matching shorts, and a beanie, taking a solo stroll through the streets of London. The fan, apparently recognising the actor, began filming him closely and without consent. The intrusion led to Akshay reacting strongly. He turned toward the fan, appeared agitated, and attempted to take the phone away.

Despite the brief confrontation, the situation de-escalated quickly. Toward the end of the video, Akshay is seen obliging the same fan with a selfie.

Internet reacts

Social media users also expressed their opinions regarding stars being filmed without permission. One fan wrote, "When will people have the civic sense not to film someone without their consent? It's a shameful act. You could have normally asked for a selfie."

An angry fan wrote, "Kabhi toh normal insaan jaise treat karo unhe??? (Treat them like normal people too sometimes)" Another fan wrote, "Not everything needs to be turned into content".

One social media user wrote, "Why do you publicly take someone's photo without asking? They have a private life, let it be private."

A fifth fan wrote, "Every moment doesn’t need to be filmed. Respect his space."

Akshay's upcoming projects

On the work front, Akshay Kumar has a packed schedule. He will next be seen in Bhooth Bangla alongside Wamiqa Gabbi and Paresh Rawal. He also has Hera Pheri 3 in the pipeline, finally set to roll after much speculation. Other upcoming projects include Welcome to the Jungle, Jolly LLB 3, Haiwaan, and the Marathi epic Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat.