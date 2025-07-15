'Indians everywhere! So good na?’: Sonam Kapoor defends ‘desification of Wimbledon’ as Diet Sabya takes a jibe

Wimbledon 2025 got an unexpected dose of desi celebrities this year, and leave it to Instagram’s fashion watchdog Diet Sabya to call it out in style. In a social media post, anonymous Instagram watchdog dubbed the growing Indian presence at the event as the “Desification of Wimbledon”, posting photos of Indian celebrities showing up at the tennis tournament. Sonam Kapoor reacted to the post and was rather excited with so many Indians attending the games. Sonam Kapoor expressed excitement about the Indian turnout at Wimbledon tournament this year.

Diet Sabya's cheeky post on Indian celebrities at Wimbledon

Known for its sharp tongue and unfiltered takes on fashion and pop culture, Diet Sabya recently weighed in on the influx of Indian celebrities at Wimbledon.

The account posted a series of pictures of Sonam Kapoor, Virat Kohli, Urvashi Rautela, Jacqueline Fernandez, Priyanka Chopra, Avneet Kaur, Milind Soman, Preity Zinta, and Janhvi Kapoor, along with others, with the headline, 'What in the challengers is going on?'

It opened the comments section to a question which read, ‘Are we feeling the desification of Wimbledon?’

Internet reacts

Many social media users reacted to the post with their own take. One wrote, "Is Wimbledon the new Cannes for Indian celebs?"

Another one joked, "Wimbledon has become chandivali hai kya?".

A third one commented, "Sad to see Wimbledon falling prey to the influenzas culture. Was not expecting to see Avneet Kaur or the first Indian 2x winner for Miss Universe, first ever lady to dance on dabidi dibi, the first of her name, IITian Urvashi".

Another comment was a cheeky take on Kareena Kapoor's famous comment, which read, “Sab bus pakad ke Wimbledon ja rahe hai (Everyone is taking the bus to Wimbledon)”

However, what caught everyone’s attention was Sonam’s comment, who was happy with the Indian turnout. The Bhaag Milkha Bhaag actor wrote, “Love the captions! Indians everywhere! So good na?”

Sonam Kapoor's upcoming work

On the professional front, Sonam Kapoor is gearing up for her return to the big screen with Battle for Bittora, a film adaptation of Anuja Chauhan’s 2010 bestselling novel. The story follows two passionate young politicians who, despite being in love, find themselves running against each other in a high-stakes election. The film is being produced by Anil Kapoor’s production house in partnership with Communication Network.