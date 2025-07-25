Hariyali Teej 2025: Is it on July 26 or July 27? Know correct date, shubh muhurat, puja timings, rituals and more

Hariyali Teej is observed on the third day after the new moon in the month of Shraavana or Sawan. Celebrated during the monsoon season when nature turns lush and green, it is also known as Shraavana Teej. The festival is dedicated to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, as it marks the day of their symbolic reunion. Hariyali Teej 2025: Hariyali Teej celebrates lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati's divine reunion. (HT Photo/Keshav Singh)

On this occasion, women offer prayers to the divine couple, seeking blessings for a happy and prosperous married life. From date to timings, here is all you need to know.

Hariyali Teej 2025 date and timings

As per Drik Panchang, Hariyali Teej is celebrated on the third day of Shukla Paksha, the waxing phase of the moon, in the Hindu month of Shravan (Sawan), and it falls two days before Nag Panchami. In 2025, the festival will be observed on Sunday, July 27.

Tritiya tithi begins: 10:41 PM on July 26

Tritiya tithi ends: 10:41 PM on July 27

Women embrace tradition and devotion during Hariyali Teej celebrations. (ANI Photo)

Why is Hariyali Teej celebrated?

Hariyali Teej marks the divine reunion of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, symbolising devotion, love, and marital commitment. It is believed to be the day when Lord Shiva accepted Parvati as his wife after her long penance. The festival also celebrates the onset of the monsoon season, honouring nature's renewal and greenery, hence the name "Hariyali Teej," with hariyali meaning "greenery."

Hariyali Teej 2025 puja rituals and traditions

The celebrations of Hariyali Teej begin at sunrise, with women dressing in vibrant green or red sarees, adorning themselves with traditional shringar, colourful bangles, and intricate mehendi designs. A beautifully decorated idol of Goddess Parvati is placed on an altar surrounded by offerings like flowers, sweets, and coconuts. The puja starts with lighting a diya and singing devotional songs in praise of the goddess.

Married women observe a nirjala vrat, a fast without food or water, praying for their husbands’ health and long life. Unmarried girls also fast, hoping to be blessed with a good life partner. The day is marked by joyful celebrations, with traditional songs, dance, and women enjoying swings (jhoolas) decorated in bright colours, reflecting the festive spirit of the monsoon. The rituals conclude with an evening aarti and the distribution of prasad, honouring devotion, resilience, and the strength of womanhood.