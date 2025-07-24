Weekly Panchang for July 25-31, 2025: Hariyali Teej, Nag Panchami, Mars Transit In Virgo

The Panchanga for the upcoming week highlights significant planetary movements and sacred festivals. With Venus (Shukra) entering Gemini (Mithuna), areas such as charm, communication, and relationships are set to thrive. Jupiter (Guru) moves into Ardra Nakshatra, enhancing intellectual pursuits and encouraging spiritual questioning. Mars (Mangal) transitions into Virgo (Kanya), promoting analytical actions with a focus on precision. The week is filled with important festivals - Hariyali Teej, a celebration by women for marital bliss and prosperity; Nag Panchami, dedicated to the worship of serpents and nature’s energy; and Kalki Jayanti, which commemorates the anticipated 10th and final incarnation of Lord Vishnu. This period opens up profound opportunities for spiritual regeneration, inner balance, acceptance of tradition, and transformation. This week also offers auspicious muhuratas for purchasing a property or a vehicle, making it an ideal time for achieving significant milestones. Let’s explore the detailed Panchanga for the upcoming week in New Delhi, NCT, India. Get Weekly Panchang to determine auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position.

Shubh Muhurat This Week

According to Vedic Astrology, the odds of accomplishing a task are significantly enhanced if they are carried out during an auspicious muhurta. An auspicious muhurta provides us with the best outcome possible according to our destiny if we execute the work in harmony with the cosmic timeline. That is why it is essential to take muhurta into account while commencing any auspicious work. This week’s Shubh Muhurat for various activities is as follows:

Vivah Muhurat : There are no auspicious marriage muhurat available this week.

: There are no auspicious marriage muhurat available this week. Griha Pravesh Muhurat : No auspicious Griha Pravesh Muhurat is available this week.

: No auspicious Griha Pravesh Muhurat is available this week. Property Purchase Muhurat : Auspicious property purchase Muhurat is available this week on July 25, Friday (04:00 PM to 05:39 AM, Jul 26).

: Auspicious property purchase Muhurat is available this week on July 25, Friday (04:00 PM to 05:39 AM, Jul 26). Vehicle Purchase Muhurat: Auspicious vehicle purchase muhurat is available this week on July 30, Wednesday (05:41 AM to 02:41 AM, Jul 31).

Upcoming Planetary Transits This Week

In Vedic astrology, planetary transits are particularly crucial, as they are the primary means of anticipating changes and advancements in life. Planets move on a daily basis and go through several nakshatras and Rashis in the process. It assists in comprehending the nature and characteristics of events as they occur. Here are the upcoming transits this week:

Venus enters the Gemini sign on July 26 (Saturday) at 09:02 AM

Jupiter transits Ardra Pada on July 28 (Monday) at 09:33 AM

Mars enters the Virgo sign on July 28 (Monday) at 08:11 PM

Mercury and Jupiter are in a semi-sextile position on July 29 (Tuesday) at 09:10 AM

Uranus transits Krittika Pada on July 31 (Thursday) at 02:18 AM

Upcoming Festivals This Week

Ishti (July 25, 2025, Friday): Ishti is a Vedic fire ritual performed on Amavasya to fulfil desires and invoke divine energies. Offerings are made into the sacred fire with specific mantras, purifying the environment and mind. This ancient practice aligns the practitioner with cosmic forces, promoting health, prosperity, and spiritual elevation.

Ishti is a Vedic fire ritual performed on Amavasya to fulfil desires and invoke divine energies. Offerings are made into the sacred fire with specific mantras, purifying the environment and mind. This ancient practice aligns the practitioner with cosmic forces, promoting health, prosperity, and spiritual elevation. Chandra Darshana (July 26, 2025, Saturday): Chandra Darshana is the sighting of the new moon after Amavasya. Devotees fast during the day and worship the Moon in the evening. It marks a fresh spiritual cycle, and moon sighting is believed to promote mental clarity, emotional balance, and peaceful beginnings for the new lunar fortnight.

Chandra Darshana is the sighting of the new moon after Amavasya. Devotees fast during the day and worship the Moon in the evening. It marks a fresh spiritual cycle, and moon sighting is believed to promote mental clarity, emotional balance, and peaceful beginnings for the new lunar fortnight. Hariyali Teej (July 27, 2025, Sunday): Hariyali Teej is a joyful festival celebrated by married women to honour Goddess Parvati and seek marital happiness. Women dress in green, apply mehndi, swing on decorated swings, and sing traditional songs. The day symbolises fertility, love, and devotion, and is associated with the monsoon’s lush green beauty.

Hariyali Teej is a joyful festival celebrated by married women to honour Goddess Parvati and seek marital happiness. Women dress in green, apply mehndi, swing on decorated swings, and sing traditional songs. The day symbolises fertility, love, and devotion, and is associated with the monsoon’s lush green beauty. Third Shravan Somwar Vrat (July 28, 2025, Monday): The third Shravan Somwar Vrat is observed by fasting and offering prayers to Lord Shiva. Devotees perform Abhishek, chant mantras, and seek blessings for inner peace, good health, and spiritual growth. This Monday of the holy month holds special power for devotees dedicated to Shiva’s compassionate and transformative energy.

The third Shravan Somwar Vrat is observed by fasting and offering prayers to Lord Shiva. Devotees perform Abhishek, chant mantras, and seek blessings for inner peace, good health, and spiritual growth. This Monday of the holy month holds special power for devotees dedicated to Shiva’s compassionate and transformative energy. Andal Jayanthi (July 28, 2025, Monday): Andal Jayanthi celebrates the birth of Andal, the revered Tamil poet-saint and consort of Lord Ranganatha. Known for her deep devotion and divine hymns, especially the Tiruppavai, Andal is honoured with special pujas and recitations. Her life symbolises pure love, unwavering faith, and the path of divine surrender.

Andal Jayanthi celebrates the birth of Andal, the revered Tamil poet-saint and consort of Lord Ranganatha. Known for her deep devotion and divine hymns, especially the Tiruppavai, Andal is honoured with special pujas and recitations. Her life symbolises pure love, unwavering faith, and the path of divine surrender. Vinayaka Chaturthi (July 28, 2025, Monday): Vinayaka Chaturthi is a monthly observance dedicated to Lord Ganesha. Devotees fast and worship Ganesha with durva grass, modaks, and prayers, seeking wisdom and the removal of obstacles. It is considered an auspicious day for new beginnings, with spiritual merit and blessings believed to flow abundantly from sincere devotion.

Vinayaka Chaturthi is a monthly observance dedicated to Lord Ganesha. Devotees fast and worship Ganesha with durva grass, modaks, and prayers, seeking wisdom and the removal of obstacles. It is considered an auspicious day for new beginnings, with spiritual merit and blessings believed to flow abundantly from sincere devotion. Nag Panchami (July 29, 2025, Tuesday): Nag Panchami is devoted to serpent deities and nature worship. Devotees offer milk and prayers to snake idols and anthills, especially to honour Shesha and Vasuki. The festival acknowledges the spiritual and ecological role of serpents and is believed to remove fears and ensure protection from negative energies.

Nag Panchami is devoted to serpent deities and nature worship. Devotees offer milk and prayers to snake idols and anthills, especially to honour Shesha and Vasuki. The festival acknowledges the spiritual and ecological role of serpents and is believed to remove fears and ensure protection from negative energies. Third Mangala Gauri Vrat (July 29, 2025, Tuesday): The third Mangala Gauri Vrat is observed by married women for the well-being of their husbands and family. Special prayers and rituals are performed to Goddess Gauri. The vrat involves lighting 16 lamps and offering sweets, symbolising devotion, marital harmony, and the blessings of feminine divine strength.

The third Mangala Gauri Vrat is observed by married women for the well-being of their husbands and family. Special prayers and rituals are performed to Goddess Gauri. The vrat involves lighting 16 lamps and offering sweets, symbolising devotion, marital harmony, and the blessings of feminine divine strength. Kalki Jayanti (July 30, 2025, Wednesday): Kalki Jayanti marks the anticipated birth of Lord Kalki, the tenth avatar of Vishnu, who is prophesied to end the age of darkness (Kali Yuga). Devotees offer prayers for protection, the restoration of dharma, and divine justice. The day is symbolic of cosmic renewal and hope for a righteous future.

Kalki Jayanti marks the anticipated birth of Lord Kalki, the tenth avatar of Vishnu, who is prophesied to end the age of darkness (Kali Yuga). Devotees offer prayers for protection, the restoration of dharma, and divine justice. The day is symbolic of cosmic renewal and hope for a righteous future. Skanda Sashti (July 30, 2025, Wednesday): Skanda Sashti honours Lord Kartikeya (Skanda), the son of Shiva and Parvati. Devotees fast and worship him for valour, wisdom, and victory over evil. It commemorates his triumph over the demon Surapadman. Rituals and devotional hymns mark this day of spiritual courage and divine grace.

Inauspicious Rahu Kalam This Week

According to Vedic astrology, Rahu is an inauspicious planet. During the transition of planets, time under the influence of Rahu should be avoided when doing any auspicious work. Doing Puja, Hawan or Yagya to propitiate auspicious planets during this time is interfered with by Rahu due to its malefic nature. It is important to consider Rahu Kaal before starting any new work. By doing so, the possibility of achieving desired results is increased. Following are the timings of Rahu Kalam for this week:

July 25: 10:45 AM to 12:28 PM

10:45 AM to 12:28 PM July 26: 09:03 AM to 10:45 AM

July 27: 05:33 PM to 07:15 PM

05:33 PM to 07:15 PM July 28: 07:22 AM to 09:04 AM

07:22 AM to 09:04 AM July 29: 03:51 PM to 05:32 PM

03:51 PM to 05:32 PM July 30: 12:27 PM to 02:09 PM

12:27 PM to 02:09 PM July 31: 02:09 PM to 03:50 PM

Panchanga is a calendar used in Vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana. The essence of the Panchanga is the inter-relationship between the Sun (our soul) and the Moon (mind) on a daily basis. Panchanga is used for different branches of Vedic astrology such as natal, election, prashna (horary), religious calendars, and to understand the energy of the day. The day of our birth panchanga depicts our emotions, temperament, and nature. It can provide more insight into who we are and how we feel. It can amplify the effect of the planets and endow us with additional characteristics that we may not understand only based on our natal chart. Panchanga is the life force energy that nourishes the birth chart.

