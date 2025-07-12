Princess Gauravi Kumari stuns in corset dress made entirely from repurposed fabric in new magazine photoshoot

Gauravi Kumari, daughter of Rajasthan’s Deputy Chief Minister Princess Diya Kumari and granddaughter of Rajmata Padmini Devi, represents a new-age kind of royalty. The 24-year-old recently turned muse for The Dirty Magazine, and while her glam photoshoot was undeniably stunning, it carried a deeper message as her look was crafted entirely from recycled fabric. (Also read: Jaipur's princess Gauravi Kumari serves palace-core meets street style in new Jimmy Choo photoshoot. See pics ) In a recent photoshoot, Gauravi Kumari wore a vintage-inspired dress made entirely from recycled white fabrics. (Instagram/@gauravikumari)

What’s the story behind Gauravi’s eco-conscious dress

In her July 11 Instagram post, Gauravi revealed the thoughtful process behind her outfit in the caption, “A dress made entirely from reclaimed, post-consumer white fabrics, every thread carrying its own story.”

She added, “What was once worn, once loved, now reimagined. No new fabric was used. Built with intention, dyed using natural pigments coffee, mud, earth, not to mask flaws, but to mark history.” Reflecting on the experience, she shared, “Raw, uneven, intentionally unfinished. Built with care, not perfection, it was an honour to wear this dress.”

More about her dress

Her dress crafted by Ritwik Khanna, reflects an old-world, vintage charm and was created entirely from post-consumer white fabrics. It features a scoop neckline, sleeveless design, and corset-tie detailing. The layered lace, hand-embroidered rivets, and multiple fabric textures at the bottom, including block-printed handkerchiefs, coffee-dyed crochet fabric, and raw-edged schiffli, come together to create a worn-in, unfinished, and beautifully raw look.

How Gauravi style her sustainable look

She accessorised her look with a multilayered silver choker necklace, diamond-studded statement earrings, and multiple rings adorning her fingers. A pair of edgy cowboy boots added a bold twist to the vintage ensemble. Her makeup was full glam including smokey eyeshadow, smudged kohl-lined eyes, defined brows, contoured cheekbones, and a glossy nude lipstick. With her luscious tresses styled in soft curls and parted to the side, Gauravi looked nothing short of stunning.