Jaipur's princess Gauravi Kumari serves palace-core meets street style in new Jimmy Choo photoshoot. See pics

Gauravi Kumari, daughter of Rajasthan's Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari and Jaipur's very own princess, is a true-blue fashionista. Don't believe us? Just scroll through her Instagram, it's a goldmine of fashion inspo. Her latest photoshoot for Jimmy Choo proves it once again, as she swaps sneakers for statement heels and shows us how to slay casual-cool outfits with a glam twist. Get ready to steal some style tips. (Also read: Alia Bhatt's never-before-seen Met Gala 2024 photos reveal the veil fans wish had made it to the red carpet ) Gauravi Kumari stuns in chic casual look in new Jimmy Choo photoshoot.(Instagram/@gauravikumari)

Gauravi Kumari flaunts chic casual look in stunning photoshoot

On Tuesday, Gauravi Kumari took to Instagram to share a stunning series of photos, captioned, "just me and my choos." Set against the majestic backdrop of a Jaipur palace, the aesthetic shots show her casually sipping coffee.

For her casual look, Gauravi opted for a classic white shirt featuring full sleeves, a crisp collared neckline, and a few buttons left open to keep things effortlessly chic. She teamed it with high-waisted blue denim mom jeans that added a touch of retro cool to the outfit.

Elevating her ensemble, she styled it with baby blue Jimmy Choo high heels embellished with an adorable bow. Her accessories included diamond stud earrings, a sleek black tote bag, stacked bangles on her wrist, and a matching blue cap that tied the whole look together.

Her makeup was subtle yet striking, featuring nude eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, kohled eyes, defined brows, blushed cheeks, and a shade of nude lipstick. With her luscious tresses left loose in a middle partition, she perfectly finished off the look.

About Gauravi Kumari

Gauravi Kumari is a member of the royal family of Jaipur and the daughter of Diya Kumari, a Member of Parliament from Rajsamand. She studied at NYU and is involved with the Princess Diya Kumari Foundation, which works on women's empowerment and skill development in Rajasthan.