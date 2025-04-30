Alia Bhatt's never-before-seen Met Gala 2024 photos reveal the veil fans wish had made it to the red carpet

Alia Bhatt's unseen Met Gala 2024 pictures

On Tuesday, Diet Sabya delighted fashion fans by sharing a series of dreamy, never-before-seen pictures of Alia from the 2024 Met Gala. The post, captioned, "While we get ready for Met 2025, here's a never-before-seen photo dump from Alia Bhatt's show-stopping Sabyasachi look from MET 2024".

About her stunning saree look

At the 2024 Met Gala, Alia Bhatt stunned in a custom Sabyasachi saree that perfectly captured the event's "Sleeping Beauties" theme. The mint-green saree, adorned with intricate floral embroidery, semi-precious gemstones, and a dramatic 23-foot train, blended traditional craftsmanship with modern glamour.

Alia's ethereal look was complemented by a fresh, dewy makeup look, with coral blush and soft eyes, while her hair was styled in a loose updo with gemstone accents. Paired with statement emerald and diamond jewellery, Alia's look earned her rave reviews as one of the best-dressed of the night.

How internet reacted

Alia's unseen pictures from the 2024 Met Gala quickly went viral, with fans flooding the post with likes and comments. Her stylist, Anaita Shroff Adajania, chimed in with, "The veil that never made it!" One user remarked, "The veil over her head really polished the whole look. She looks like a dream," while another commented, "She should have attended the carpet like the first pic. She looks gorgeous in that simple styling." One user wrote, "We want her on Met again," and another added, "Soo APSARA coded."