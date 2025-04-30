Alia Bhatt's never-before-seen Met Gala 2024 photos reveal the veil fans wish had made it to the red carpet
Ahead of Met Gala 2025, Diet Sabya shared stunning, never-before-seen photos of Alia Bhatt from Met 2024, showcasing her show-stopping Sabyasachi saree.
With the Met Gala 2025 just around the corner, fashion enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting this year's show-stopping looks. While we look forward to new styles, it's hard to forget Alia Bhatt's breathtaking Sabyasachi saree from last year's event. Amid all the excitement, the anonymous fashion account Diet Sabya shared some never-before-seen pictures of Alia from the 2024 Met Gala, leaving fashion lovers swooning once again. (Also read: Shah Rukh Khan to make historic Met Gala 2025 debut, will be dressed by Sabyasachi: Diet Sabya 'confirms' in new post )
Alia Bhatt's unseen Met Gala 2024 pictures
On Tuesday, Diet Sabya delighted fashion fans by sharing a series of dreamy, never-before-seen pictures of Alia from the 2024 Met Gala. The post, captioned, "While we get ready for Met 2025, here's a never-before-seen photo dump from Alia Bhatt's show-stopping Sabyasachi look from MET 2024".
About her stunning saree look
At the 2024 Met Gala, Alia Bhatt stunned in a custom Sabyasachi saree that perfectly captured the event's "Sleeping Beauties" theme. The mint-green saree, adorned with intricate floral embroidery, semi-precious gemstones, and a dramatic 23-foot train, blended traditional craftsmanship with modern glamour.
Alia's ethereal look was complemented by a fresh, dewy makeup look, with coral blush and soft eyes, while her hair was styled in a loose updo with gemstone accents. Paired with statement emerald and diamond jewellery, Alia's look earned her rave reviews as one of the best-dressed of the night.
How internet reacted
Alia's unseen pictures from the 2024 Met Gala quickly went viral, with fans flooding the post with likes and comments. Her stylist, Anaita Shroff Adajania, chimed in with, "The veil that never made it!" One user remarked, "The veil over her head really polished the whole look. She looks like a dream," while another commented, "She should have attended the carpet like the first pic. She looks gorgeous in that simple styling." One user wrote, "We want her on Met again," and another added, "Soo APSARA coded."
