Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal ditch their usual glam for comfy, casual looks during an outing in Mumbai. Watch

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif recently turned heads as they stepped out in the city, proving that simplicity is the ultimate style statement. Ditching their usual glam, the power couple embraced a casual look, perfectly nailing the "less is more" aesthetic. Their effortlessly cool ensembles are a reminder that you don't need to go all out to look stylish. Let's break down their looks and take some fashion notes. (Also read: Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal jet off in style to ring in New Year, rock airport fashion with their chic outfits. Watch ) Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal rocked effortlessly stylish casual looks during recent outing.(Instagram)

Decoding Katrina Kaif's casual all-black look

Katrina Kaif's style mantra is simple: keeping things comfy yet trendy. For her recent appearance, she rocked an all-black look that exuded laidback charm. She opted for an oversized black hoodie (which she might have borrowed from Vicky!) and paired it with loose-fitted black joggers. To complete her look, Katrina added a sporty touch with black and white sneakers, a black cap, and black-rimmed transparent glasses.

She kept her makeup minimal, embracing a fresh, dewy look. With softly blushed cheeks, a luminous highlighter, and a nude lipstick, Katrina nailed the no-makeup makeup look like a pro. With her luscious tresses tied in a sleek ponytail, she perfectly rounded off her look.

What Vicky Kaushal wore

On the other hand, Vicky Kaushal kept it stylish in a beige full-sleeved jacket featuring a collared neckline and a buttoned, fitted bodice. He paired it with relaxed-fit black pants, striking the perfect balance between casual and sharp. He styled his look with olive green sneakers, a black cap, and oval-shaped black sunglasses. With his perfectly trimmed beard and signature charming smile, he looked every bit the dapper gentleman.

About Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal

Vicky and Katrina exchanged vows on December 9, 2021, at the stunning Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan. Vicky was last seen in Chhaava alongside Rashmika Mandanna, while Katrina’s most recent big-screen appearance was in Sriram Raghavan’s Merry Christmas opposite Vijay Sethupathi.