Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal jet off in style to ring in New Year, rock airport fashion with their chic outfits. Watch

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal gave their fans a sweet Sunday treat with their recent airport appearance. Katrina, as always, was on point with her fashion game. She's a total style queen who can pull off any look to perfection, and her recent airport outfit was no exception. Wearing a chic co-ord set, she perfectly balanced comfort and style, showing that looking stylish while travelling is totally possible. (Also read: Katrina Kaif walks hand in hand with Vicky Kaushal in stylish winter outfit. Loved her trench coat? Here’s how to get it ) Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal showcased their stylish airport looks.(Instagram)

Decoding Katrina's stylish airport look

For her casual yet chic look, Katrina opted for a relaxed outfit that exuded effortless style. She wore an olive green open jacket with loose, full sleeves, pairing it with a basic white top underneath. To complete the laid-back vibe, she chose relaxed-fit grey pants, creating the perfect travel look. It's the kind of outfit that's stylish without trying too hard, just perfect for those long airport waits!

She accessorised her cool look with a pair of oversized black sunglasses and chic sneakers, adding the perfect touch of effortless glam. Keeping her makeup minimal, Katrina let her luscious long tresses flow freely, completing the laid-back yet stylish airport look to perfection.

On the other hand, Vicky Kaushal looked equally dashing in a white, well-fitted cotton shirt with folded sleeves and open buttons. He paired it with relaxed-fit blue denims, creating the perfect mix of casual and cool. Accessorising with a black cap, sunglasses, and grey shoes, Vicky finished off his stylish airport look.

About Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif

Vicky and Katrina married on December 9, 2021 at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan. Vicky’s recent film was Bad Newz, and he will next appear in Chhaava alongside Rashmika Mandanna. Katrina was last seen in Sriram Raghavan's Merry Christmas, in which she starred opposite Vijay Sethupathi.