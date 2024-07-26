Loved Katrina Kaif's vacay look in easy breezy floral dress? It costs...

Katrina Kaif has been pretty quiet on social media lately, posting way less than usual. She only dropped one photo on her birthday to thank everyone for the wishes. But her recent Instagram post gave us a hint about what she's been up to—a detox for some peace and calm away from the daily grind. She shared a bunch of pics from her stay at Mayrlife Altaussee, a super chill medical health resort. Katrina Kaif's recent vacay look is the perfect summer style inspiration, effortlessly combining elegance and comfort.(Instagram/@katrinakaif)

On Thursday, Katrina surprised her fans by posting a slew of pics on Instagram. In the first pic, she's chilling on a bench, taking in the stunning views of mountains, greenery, and a lake. The photo dump also had nature shots, selfies, and some drool-worthy food pics. But what really grabbed the attention of fashion lovers was her breezy floral dress, giving off major summer chic vibes. Let's break down her stylish look and snag some fashion inspo from the diva. (Also read: Katrina Kaif draped in six yards, Vicky Kaushal in elegant bandh gala kurta prove they are the most stylish couple: Pics )

Katrina Kaif stuns in floral shirt dress

Her vacay look is bound to inspire your summer wardrobe, showcasing the ideal blend of style and comfort. Katrina's dress features luxurious silk fabric that flows beautifully, with a collared neckline and full sleeves that add an elegant touch. The buttoned bodice and relaxed fit make it comfortable and chic, while the mini hemline keeps it playful and perfect for warm weather. The striking floral print, in vibrant hues of red and green, adorns the dress all over, infusing it with a delightful summer aesthetic.

How much Katrina's dress costs?

Katrina Kaif's stylish dress comes with a price tag of ₹121,500.(https://ivystore.it/)

For fans of minimal aesthetics and comfy dresses, Katrina's look is an absolute must-have. It's stylish and relaxed yet effortlessly trendy, making it a versatile piece for any occasion. Whether you're heading out for a casual brunch, a summer picnic, or a day out with friends, this dress is just perfect. To top it off, if you're considering incorporating this stunning piece into your wardrobe and are curious about the price, don't worry—we've got you covered. Katrina's outfit is from the brand Pero and comes with a price tag of ₹121,500.