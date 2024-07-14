Katrina Kaif draped in six yards, Vicky Kaushal in elegant bandh gala kurta prove they are the most stylish couple: Pics

Bollywood's favourite couple is here! Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's new look is out, and we just can't stop swooning. The lovebirds are not only adored for their incredible chemistry but also top the fashion and style charts. Whenever they step out, they make sure to turn heads with their stunning ensembles. Fashion lovers couldn't stop talking about their looks from the Ambani wedding last night. Katrina dropped another glam picture, showcasing sartorial elegance. The diva was decked up in a mesmerising six yards of grace while Vicky looked dashing in black. Together, they looked nothing short of an Indian princess and prince charming, effortlessly serving style goals. (Also read: Sara Ali Khan faces backlash for failing to mention Pakistani designer behind her stunning Ambani wedding outfit ) Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal shine as Bollywood’s most stylish couple in their stunning ethnic wear.(Instagram/@katrinakaif)

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal stuns in glam ethnics

On Sunday, Katrina Kaif treated her fans to a weekend delight by uploading a series of stunning pictures on Instagram. In the post, she and Vicky Kaushal are seen looking glamorous and posing together. Their pictures quickly went viral, amassing numerous likes and comments from followers who couldn't stop raving about their breathtaking looks. One fan commented, "Sexiest Bollywood couple," while another wrote, "My favourite couple." Many others dropped fire and heart emojis, clearly smitten by their appearance.

Decoding their stunning looks

For her stunning ethnic appearance, Katrina embraced six yards of elegance. Her saree featured a golden jaal pattern throughout, exuding sheer sophistication. The black borders, adorned with intricate golden embroidery, added a touch of dramatic flair. She paired it with a black bandh gala blouse embellished with buttons and golden detailing. For her accessorise, she chose oversized statement stud earrings and a ring adorning her finger.

For her makeup, Katrina opted for a glamorous look with nude eyeshadow, smudged eyeliner, mascara-coated lashes, defined brows, dewy foundation, blushed cheeks, a luminous highlighter, and glossy pink lipstick. Her luscious tresses were left open in a middle partition, cascading beautifully down her shoulders, completing her head-turning look.

On the other hand, her handsome husband, Vicky Kaushal, looked dashing in a classy black bandh gala kurta adorned with intricate golden floral embroidery, radiating pure elegance and sartorial glam. With perfectly gelled hair and a groomed beard, he's sure to win your heart.