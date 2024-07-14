Sara Ali Khan faces backlash for failing to mention Pakistani designer behind her stunning Ambani wedding outfit

Loved Sara Ali Khan's regal appearance at the Ambani wedding? While her stunning ensemble definitely had fashion enthusiasts swooning, it's not the only reason it's making headlines. The actress is receiving harsh criticism on social media after wearing a stunning lehenga designed by Pakistani fashion designer Iqbal Hussain but failing to give him credit in her post. Sara wore the vibrant outfit to Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's lavish wedding on July 12. In a video she shared of herself twirling and posing in the lehenga at the event, she tagged her stylists, hair and makeup team, and photographers but did not mention or tag the original designer, Iqbal Hussain. (Also read: Looks like Isha Ambani loved her giant necklace a lot, repeats it with stunning floral saree: Pics ) Controversy surrounds Sara Ali Khan's failure to credit designer for Ambani wedding ensemble (Instagram)

Netizens criticize Sara Ali Khan for not crediting Pakistani designer

Netizens were not pleased with Sara Ali Khan, criticizing her for not crediting the designer behind her outfit despite showcasing his work on social media. One user remarked, "I've seen your previous posts where you've tagged the designer. I don't understand why you'd only tag the stylist this time. Regardless of whether he's from Pakistan or anywhere else, it's his hard work and design. Credit where it's due." Another commenter said, "If you're hesitant to tag the Pakistani designer whose clothes you're wearing, then why wear them at all? Every designer deserves recognition. It's unprofessional, Sara." A third user added, "Have the courage to mention the designer, whether he's from Pakistan, America, Japan, or anywhere else in the world."

Netizens also tagged the designer, urging him to speak out for himself. As of now, Iqbal Hussain has not responded to the controversy.

About Sara's stunning ensemble

For the Ambani wedding, Sara Ali Khan embraced her royal aura and wore an elegant ivory organza pishwas featuring a long, flowing tunic with intricate Maori embroidery on the neckline, sleeves and flared skirt. The outfit was enhanced by a golden jaal with elaborate zardozi embroidery and applique work, adding a touch of luxury and tradition. The design showcased rich craftsmanship and cultural heritage.