Katrina Kaif walks hand in hand with Vicky Kaushal in stylish winter outfit. Loved her trench coat? Here’s how to get it

Katrina Kaif recently served major winter-style goals as she was spotted at the airport with Vicky Kaushal on Sunday. The IT couple of B-town looked effortlessly chic in their casual winter fits, walking hand in hand and serving couple goals. Katrina's fashion game is always on point, and her latest airport look is a masterclass in layering. She rocked a stylish trench coat, making a strong case for winter fashion. Let's decode her look and take some style notes! (Also read: Loved Katrina Kaif's vacay look in easy breezy floral dress? It costs... ) Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal were spotted at the airport, showcasing their winter fashion in stylish outfits.(Instagram)

Katrina Kaif rocked stylish trench coat look

Katrina turned heads in a grey oversized trench coat featuring a buttoned front, detachable belt, side-slit pockets, double collar, full sleeves, and sharp notched lapels. She left it open, effortlessly nailing a relaxed yet trendy look. Katrina paired the coat with a crisp white striped shirt tucked into black flared pants, creating a polished look.

What is the price of her look?

If you loved Katrina's trench coat and are thinking of adding it to your winter wardrobe, we've got you covered! Her stylish coat is from the brand The Frankie Shop and comes with a price tag of €345, which is approximately ₹31,000.

She accessorised her chic look with black-tinted oversized sunglasses, black sneaker shoes, and a stylish maroon satchel bag. Her makeup was on point, featuring a dewy base, blushed cheeks, and soft nude lipstick. With her luscious black straight tresses styled in a sleek middle part and cascading effortlessly down her shoulders, Katrina perfectly completed her airport look.

On the other hand, Vicky Kaushal looked effortlessly dapper in a basic black T-shirt paired with cargo pants layered with a sleek black jacket. He accessorised with a black cap, black sunglasses, and grey sneakers, completing his laid-back yet stylish look. Together, the couple truly served couple fashion goals, exuding effortless charm and style.