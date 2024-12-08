Check out 10 trendy printed leggings for girls to ace their winter fashion game

Leggings are a must-have for any girl or woman and are found in every girl's wardrobe. They are comfortable, cosy, and can be styled with anything and worn at any time. Whether at home, during playtime, outdoor activities with friends, or on vacation, they provide the ultimate comfort one needs. Myntra's winter collection of printed leggings for girls includes options for every style, ranging from cute pastel unicorn prints to florals, abstract patterns, and more. These leggings are made from breathable, soft fabrics designed to hug the body snugly. They also feature maximum flexibility due to their stretchy material, which means they complement both active play and casual wear. With a limitless number of prints, colours, and designs, these leggings offer endless possibilities for styling, making them the perfect pieces of clothing in your wardrobe. They can be mixed and matched with any top, dress, or blouse. Dress your little ones stylishly and comfortably all day long with Myntra's fashionable and comfy printed leggings. Shop the trendy Printed Leggings for Girls

10 Best Printed Leggings Collection for Girls

This beautiful pink legging from Next has a smiley in a flower print, making it every girl’s favourite. This legging is in a ribbed pattern which fits well and provides great comfort. It can be worn to play dates, casual outings as well as birthday parties.

Attribute Details Fabric Cotton blended fabric Best For Play dates, casual wear and vacation Colour Options Pink, Navy blue and Black Customer Rating 4.45/5 based on 150 reviews

Just a fabulous pair of black leggings which have a printed pattern, giving it a unique flair. Great when worn with any casual t-shirt or sweatshirt to make the clothes look stylish and comfortable at the same time.

Attribute Details Fabric Cotton stretchable fabric Best For Daily wear, classes, and casual outings Colour Options Black with print on it Customer Rating 4.65/5 based on 180 reviews

Connecting fashion and comfort, these red leggings from Allen Solly Junior come with their signature logo design making your child stand out with a vibrant look. This is perfect for sportswear or casual outdoors.

Attribute Details Fabric Cotton blended with Elastane Best For Sportswear, and a casual look Colour Options Red with a white strip Customer Rating 4.3/5 based on 20 reviews

These leggings are incredibly comfortable to wear and are lightweight. The allover print in beige colour adds a perfect floral touch, making it ideal for daily wear.

Attribute Details Fabric Cotton Best For Nightwear, or weekend outings with family Colour Options Navy blue as base with multicolour print on it Customer Rating 4.7/5 based on 220 reviews

The dusty pink legging with white flower prints from Mango is great to pair with a white top or dress, offering a cute and girly look. It is super soft, stretchy and comfortable for a cute day out.

Attribute Details Fabric Cotton-elastane blend Best For Outings, daily wear and playtime Colour Options Dusty pink with white print Customer Rating 4.7/5 based on 220 reviews

Add a little fairy-tale magic to your little one's wardrobe with this unicorn-print design. It is perfect for a girl’s night over and surely will become the most loved legging in their wardrobe.

Attribute Details Fabric Cotton with stretchable fit Best For Girls night over, and school trips Colour Pastel colours Customer Rating 4.5/5 based on 160 reviews

These magenta pink leggings from BAESD have a Bio-wash finish, offering Extra softness. It is soft on the skin and can be styled with any solid tees.

Attribute Details Fabric Cotton with slip-on closure and bio-washed Best For Outdoor and Indoor play Colour Magenta pink with Black bio-wash print Customer Rating 4.5/5 based on 160 reviews

Add a little pop of colour and sass to every outfit with these mustard yellow leggings and vibrant print. Wear it as your daily pyjamas or when going out.

Attribute Details Fabric Cotton Elastane blend Best For Day wear or during travelling Colour Mustard Yellow with black print Customer Rating 4.5/5 based on 110 reviews

Timeless and comfy, these leggings from H&M are a wardrobe must-have for the girl. These are perfect for even parties due to their fitted pattern and solid colour. Top it with a dress or shirt and that can be your outfit for a formal occasion.

Attribute Details Fabric Cotton blended with Elastane Best For Party wear, Outings and as the bottom for a dress Colour Blue but has colour options in black, grey and white Customer Rating 4.6/5 based on 280 reviews

The pink fashionable checkered print makes these leggings ideal to team with any casual top and enjoy an effortlessly cool look. It is a must-have legging from United Colors of Benetton.

Attribute Details Fabric Cotton Best For School or family trips, and birthday parties Colour Pink with white checkered Customer Rating 4.7/5 based on 210 reviews

Conclusion

Leggings have always been a staple in every girl’s fashion wardrobe whether for night dress, sportswear or anything casual. These leggings come in a wide range of designs including floral prints and geometric designs and are made comfortable for everyone to wear them out. Printed Leggings are also ideal for active play in the outdoors so children would enjoy them. A girl can not overdo their outfits on a night out if they go for comfortable leggings, therefore they are a good option for being out and about.

Myntra’s winter collection has a robust selection of printed leggings in various colours, a variety of prints and styles, with each promising comfort as they are made from soft and breathable fabric. These leggings are relatively simple clothing items which don’t look tacky provided they are matched with looser clothing items that allow some room for style. Lightly printed leggings can be paired nicely with basic T-shirts, and dressy printed tops can also work great with the attire for a chic and classy outfit.

In addition, the comfort and strength of printed types of leggings make it ideal for active kids. They are nice and stretchy, which is important when kids are playing or running around outside. Parents will be relieved that their child is comfortable but fashionable. So, go ahead and buy these amazing leggings from Myntra’s app or website and let your child enjoy her comfort while being fashionable.

Frequently Asked Questions About Printed Leggings for Girls What do I need to look for when purchasing leggings for a child? Look at the material, stretchability and design. Softer and more breathable materials like cotton blends would be more comfortable as legs can be comfortably stretched. Printed leggings are great for casual, streetwear events.

How do I wash my printed leggings? Most of the leggings can be washed in the machine directly and then can be air dry or in a dryer machine. However, do not use fabric softener, as it ruins the elasticity of the leggings.

Are leggings suitable for going to tuition? A big yes! Printing leggings is a fun comfort piece that can be dressed up for a bit more formal and outgoing look. It can be worn with a neat top to give a sleek, yet outdoor-friendly look.

What are some of the trends for printed leggings for this season? Whereas the floral and polka dots are always there in fashion, girls prefer unicorn and pastel colour leggings as that gives a girly look. Also, a fun character cartoon, checkered and abstract pattern leggings are the hot sellers this season.

How can I style my daughter's printed leggings for a day out? Printed leggings can be styled with anything but to give a sleek and outdoor look, simply pair it with a tank top, hoodie, or a shirt dress. This will give an elevated as well as classy look. Add sneakers to give it a complete look.

