Michelin star chef Vikas Khanna shares ‘simple, quick and 100% vegetarian’ recipe for home cooks that is easy to make

Are you looking for a vegetarian dish to make for your family that is easy to make and requires simple ingredients? In an Instagram post shared in September 2021, Michelin-star chef Vikas Khanna posted his flavourful Potato Au Gratin recipe. Let's find out how to make it: Michelin-star chef Vikas Khanna shares his simple, quick and 100% vegetarian recipe. (Freepik)

Vikas Khanna's Potato Au Gratin recipe

Sharing the recipe, the celebrity chef wrote, “Simple, quick and 100 percent vegetarian. This flavourful recipe is sure to impress everyone in the family. Try it and you'll definitely thank me later. To make it right #MakeInIron.”

So, if you want to learn a quick and easy vegetarian recipe for your family, here's all that you need to do:

Ingredients:

Butter

1 medium onion

Coarsely chopped ginger

Mashed potatoes

4 baby potatoes

Salt to taste

Pepper

½ cup of grated mozzarella cheese

½ cup of heavy cream

Method:

1. Start with two tablespoons of butter and one medium onion, finely chopped.

2. Add two tablespoons of coarsely chopped ginger and cook them together on medium-high heat.

3. Next, incorporate four mashed potatoes, salt, and pepper to taste. You can also add your favourite spices.

4. Then, mix in half a cup of grated mozzarella cheese and half a cup of heavy cream. Cook until the mixture comes together.

5. For the next step, take four different baby potatoes and finely slice them.

6. Layer the slices in a cast iron kadahi (pan). Pour your potato mixture right on top and evenly spread it.

7. Bake it in a preheated 350-degree oven. Once done, turn it upside down, garnish with cilantro, and enjoy with your family.

Why should you cook in an iron pan?

In the post, Vikas Khanna stressed that to cook the dish right, make it in an iron pan. According to a June 2021 study reported by the National Institutes of Health (NIH), cooking food in an iron pot escalates the levels of blood haemoglobin and iron content of the food, and thus reduces the incidences of iron deficiency anaemia.

Another 2013 study found that an increase of 16.2 percent in the iron content was found in the snacks cooked in iron pots compared to those cooked in Teflon-coated non-stick pots. After 4 months of supplementation, a significant increase of 7.9 percent was seen in the haemoglobin of the children.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.