Chef Vikas Khanna's humility in influencer's ‘What do you do for living’ video charms internet; know his favourite dish

Influencer Feroz Khan Zadran, popularly known for his videos where he asks people what they do for a living, recently met celebrity chef Vikas Khanna on the streets of New York City. The clip is getting love from desi netizens, with people calling the chef humble and sweet. Vikas Khanna poses with Nita Ambani at his restaurant in Bungalow. (Instagram)

What is Vikas Khanna's favourite dish at Bungalow?

The video begins with Vikas introducing himself as a chef from New York with a restaurant called Bungalow. When asked what he loves about his job, the celebrity chef confessed, “It's an exhausting job, and I love it because I think it brings people very close to home. I've been cooking for the last four decades, and one thing I've learned is that this is one of the most sacred professions you can get into. You can heal people by cooking proper food.”

Watch the video here.

As for his favourite dish from the restaurant, the chef revealed that it is very unusual, yet very traditional from Udupi, Karnataka in South India: Roasted pineapple and coconut curry. Calling the dish sacred, Vikas revealed that the dish is special because it has no onion or garlic. “There's a whole group of people in India who are Jains, and it fits them. It's totally vegan. It's perfectly vegetarian, with so much intense flavour. I love it because it brings people who've had this before close to the grandmoms who cooked for them.”

‘His humility has no bounds…’

The desi internet loved Vikas Khanna's humility in the video. Despite being a Michelin-star chef, fans loved how he humbly introduced himself in the video.

One Instagram user wrote, “You just casually met a Michelin star chef and also a Master Chef judge. His humility has no bounds. What a humble and kind soul.” Farah Khan commented, “Soooo handsome ur looking like this missss uuuu vikkuuu.”

Another said, “Never mentioned celebrity chef - Just CHEF…never mentioned about 8 times Michelin star just cooking over 4 decades…The love for what he does was depicted than what he achieved…so much to learn from him.”

Someone wrote: “Michelin Star — not once, not twice… but EIGHT times. This isn’t luck. This is legacy. This is Vikas Khanna — the man who turned the heat of the kitchen into a global revolution.”

A fan commented, “You casually met an 8-Michelin-star chef – all earned for his one restaurant, Junoon in New York. I absolutely love him; he's the only chef whose recipes I genuinely enjoy watching. But what touched me the most was when he proudly said he belongs to India, and even shared that his mother tongue is Punjabi.”