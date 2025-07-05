Step inside Shashi Tharoor's ‘modest sarkari bungalow’ in Delhi featuring MF Husain painting, indoor gym, endless books

Eclectic artwork and a treasure trove of knowledge, these two definitions can be used to describe Congress leader Shashi Tharoor's home in Delhi. During an old interview with Brut India, shared on YouTube on January 5, 2022, the politician gave a glimpse inside his Delhi home, which he calls a ‘fairly modest sarkari bungalow’. Shashi Tharoor is an Indian politician, author, and a member of Congress. (File/ANI)

Inside Shashi Tharoor's Delhi home

The video begins with Shashi Tharoor showing his office inside his Delhi house, where he entertains guests and conducts meetings. The author and renowned politician is well known for his incredible vocabulary and command over the English language. Therefore, it comes as no surprise that half of the walls of his office are filled with books and several other awards.

Next, the politician shows the living room area inside his home, a huge space decorated with eclectic art on the walls, and pictures that document his political journey, including photographs with world leaders he rubs shoulders with. He revealed that the living room area is where he chills and spends some downtime. The politician also showed off an artwork painted by MF Husain himself, which takes a special place inside the room. “That one Husain sahab painted for me, he has actually autographed it on the back for me, which is nice,” he revealed.

‘A fairly modest bungalow’

The politician also showed other rooms inside his home, including a space with a wall dedicated to a collection of archival covers of all his books. He confessed, “They even tossed in a few of the foreign editions, but not all of them.” The room also has family pictures, which include photos of his kids, grandchildren, and a few from his young age.

Lastly, when asked that his home is quite ostentatious, the politician humbly disagreed and quipped, “It's actually a fairly modest sarkari bungalow, but we have done it up as nicely as we could, and a lot of it, especially this room, is actually the way Sunanda made it and left it, my late wife.”

Apart from books and art, the Congress leader also takes care of his health and revealed that he converted the garage into an indoor gym room with a treadmill, a few weights, barbells, and more.