Search
Monday, Jun 30, 2025
New Delhi oC

Step inside Ram Kapoor and Gautami Kapoor’s lavish Mumbai home with swanky bar and artful walls that wow even Farah Khan

ByAkanksha Agnihotri
Jun 30, 2025 05:25 PM IST

Farah Khan gives an exclusive tour of Ram and Gautami Kapoor’s stylish Mumbai residence on her YouTube channel, revealing stunning decor and unique touches.

Actor Ram Kapoor's lavish Mumbai home, where he lives with his wife, Gautami Kapoor, two kids and their two adorable dogs, is a perfect blend of comfort, quirk, and luxury. On June 30, filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan gave fans an exclusive tour of the actor's stylish space through a video shared on her YouTube channel. (Also read: Step inside Vijay Varma’s new sea-facing apartment in Juhu with stunning views and balcony to die for. Watch )

Actor Ram Kapoor's Mumbai home features a cosy ambience with nude tones, bold red accents, and modern decor. (Youtube@ FarahKhan)
Actor Ram Kapoor's Mumbai home features a cosy ambience with nude tones, bold red accents, and modern decor. (Youtube@ FarahKhan)

Inside Ram Kapoor's lavish Mumbai home

As Farah stepped inside, she couldn't help but admire the stunning front door, so grand and secure-looking that their cook, Dilip, jokingly calls it "vault gate." As they stepped into the hallway, a large, artistic painting greeted them, adding a sophisticated charm to the space. Speaking about the piece, Ram shared, "I got this painting because of the face, but I wanted the face to be seen from here," pointing to a strategically placed mirror that reflected the artwork perfectly.

The entire home was done up in nude tones with warm lighting that created a cosy and elegant touch. Ram then gave a tour of the guest room, which stood out with its bold red walls and a sleek modern TV mounted above a custom wooden shelf, striking a perfect balance between style and convenience. The attached bathroom echoed the bold theme with a striking red lip-shaped sofa, adding a quirky yet stylish touch.

Bold accents and modern minimalism

In the living room, a spacious pastel sofa sat beneath a large, colourful painting, while expansive French windows allowed natural sunlight to flood the space. On the other side of the hall stood a chic dining area, complete with ruby-red chairs and a contemporary overhead light fixture.

At one corner of the home was a luxurious bar setup lined with an impressive collection of alcohol bottles. The kitchen, in contrast, embraced minimalism with a clean black-and-white palette, staying true to its sleek and modern aesthetic.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
News / Lifestyle / Art and Culture / Step inside Ram Kapoor and Gautami Kapoor’s lavish Mumbai home with swanky bar and artful walls that wow even Farah Khan
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On