Step inside Ram Kapoor and Gautami Kapoor’s lavish Mumbai home with swanky bar and artful walls that wow even Farah Khan

Actor Ram Kapoor's lavish Mumbai home, where he lives with his wife, Gautami Kapoor, two kids and their two adorable dogs, is a perfect blend of comfort, quirk, and luxury. On June 30, filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan gave fans an exclusive tour of the actor's stylish space through a video shared on her YouTube channel. Actor Ram Kapoor's Mumbai home features a cosy ambience with nude tones, bold red accents, and modern decor.

Inside Ram Kapoor's lavish Mumbai home

As Farah stepped inside, she couldn't help but admire the stunning front door, so grand and secure-looking that their cook, Dilip, jokingly calls it "vault gate." As they stepped into the hallway, a large, artistic painting greeted them, adding a sophisticated charm to the space. Speaking about the piece, Ram shared, "I got this painting because of the face, but I wanted the face to be seen from here," pointing to a strategically placed mirror that reflected the artwork perfectly.

The entire home was done up in nude tones with warm lighting that created a cosy and elegant touch. Ram then gave a tour of the guest room, which stood out with its bold red walls and a sleek modern TV mounted above a custom wooden shelf, striking a perfect balance between style and convenience. The attached bathroom echoed the bold theme with a striking red lip-shaped sofa, adding a quirky yet stylish touch.

Bold accents and modern minimalism

In the living room, a spacious pastel sofa sat beneath a large, colourful painting, while expansive French windows allowed natural sunlight to flood the space. On the other side of the hall stood a chic dining area, complete with ruby-red chairs and a contemporary overhead light fixture.

At one corner of the home was a luxurious bar setup lined with an impressive collection of alcohol bottles. The kitchen, in contrast, embraced minimalism with a clean black-and-white palette, staying true to its sleek and modern aesthetic.