Bathroom scales not showing any change? Stop before you call your weight loss a failure

Weight loss isn't just about seeing smaller numbers on the scale. Despite popular trends on the internet that equate success with a shrinking figure or smaller clothing sizes, true weight loss encompasses much more; improved health, increased strength, and overall well-being. Weight loss is not just about seeing reducing numbers on the bathroom scale.(Shutterstock)

According to a recent study led by Anat Yaskolka Meir, Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, 761 people across three major studies were followed to understand the effects of weight loss on the body.

Findings of the study:

The study, published in the European Journal of Preventive Cardiology, followed the participants for a span of 18 to 24 months and analysed results intensive lifestyle programmes. It was observed that even when the participants were not dropping kilos off their bodies, they were making serious advancements in other health factors, such as protection from heart disease, diabetes, and other life-threatening conditions.

The study was conducted on participants with an average age of 50 years, and their body mass indexes were followed through structured programs, including Mediterranean diets, low-carb plans, and exercise routines.

It was observed that healthy habits pay off more than we can see, or the bathroom scale can show. More than dropping body weight swiftly, following a healthy diet and a structured workout routine targeting weight loss can reap other health benefits.

Know the benefits of following a healthy weight loss routine.(Shutterstock)

Lead author Anat Yaskolka Meir from Harvard Chan School, in a statement said, "We have been conditioned to equate weight loss with health, and weight loss-resistant individuals are often labeled as failures. Our findings reframe how we define clinical success. People who do not lose weight can improve their metabolism and reduce their long-term risk for disease. That's a message of hope, not failure."

The study is a wake-up call:

The Internet has us believing that unless we fit into smaller clothes or watch drastic changes on the bathroom scale, our weight loss journeys are failures. However, the study throws light on how structured routines and healthy eating habits can influence overall wellbeing.

