Search Search
Monday, Jun 16, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Step inside Vijay Varma’s stylish new apartment in Juhu with breathtaking sea views and balcony to die for. Watch

ByAkanksha Agnihotri
Jun 16, 2025 03:15 PM IST

Vijay Varma gives fans a peek into his sea-facing Juhu apartment as Farah Khan shares an exclusive home tour of his stylish, minimalist new space.

Bollywood actor Vijay Varma has recently moved into a lavish sea-facing apartment in Juhu, Mumbai, marking a new chapter in his life. On May 16, filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan treated fans to an exclusive tour of the actor's stylish and thoughtfully designed new home through a video shared on her YouTube channel. (Also read: Step inside Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar’s stylish Mumbai home with stunning city views and vintage touches )

Vijay Varma's newly moved-in apartment in Juhu boasts a minimalist aesthetic, featuring elegant furnishings.
Vijay Varma's newly moved-in apartment in Juhu boasts a minimalist aesthetic, featuring elegant furnishings.

Vijay Varma's stylish new sea-facing apartment

His home opens to a large wooden door and a bright, modern nameplate, ditching classic engravings for a minimalist design in an elegant font. Vijay revealed he moved into his new apartment just a month ago and is still settling in. The space carries an aesthetic charm, with the hallway lined with large planters.

The interiors reflect a clean, minimalist style. His living room features black and white sofas, a full French window offering stunning sea views, and a sleek shelf at the back showcasing his awards and trophies. In every corner, big planters highlight Vijay's evident love for greenery.

Stylish, functional spaces filled with greenery

A spacious balcony with chic glass panes offers a perfect setting for breathtaking sunsets. The immaculate kitchen is fitted with modern cabinets, floating shelves, a built-in stove, and minimal appliances. Small plants behind a glass pane also offer a convenient touch, perfect for picking fresh herbs while cooking.

The dining area features dark wooden furniture, a modern dining table, elegant overhead lighting, and more greenery along the back wall. His bedroom is simple yet efficient, furnished with a wooden bed, a private balcony, and a sleek wardrobe with separate sections for shoes, caps, and accessories. Vijay's home feels like a space straight out of a design catalogue.

On the work front

On the professional front, Vijay Varma was recently seen in IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack and Murder Mubarak. Alongside his ongoing collaboration with Hansal Mehta, he is also currently shooting for his next film, Ul Jalool Ishq.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
News / Lifestyle / Art and Culture / Step inside Vijay Varma’s stylish new apartment in Juhu with breathtaking sea views and balcony to die for. Watch
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, June 16, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On