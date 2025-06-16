Step inside Vijay Varma’s stylish new apartment in Juhu with breathtaking sea views and balcony to die for. Watch

Bollywood actor Vijay Varma has recently moved into a lavish sea-facing apartment in Juhu, Mumbai, marking a new chapter in his life. On May 16, filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan treated fans to an exclusive tour of the actor's stylish and thoughtfully designed new home through a video shared on her YouTube channel. (Also read: Step inside Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar’s stylish Mumbai home with stunning city views and vintage touches ) Vijay Varma's newly moved-in apartment in Juhu boasts a minimalist aesthetic, featuring elegant furnishings.

Vijay Varma's stylish new sea-facing apartment

His home opens to a large wooden door and a bright, modern nameplate, ditching classic engravings for a minimalist design in an elegant font. Vijay revealed he moved into his new apartment just a month ago and is still settling in. The space carries an aesthetic charm, with the hallway lined with large planters.

The interiors reflect a clean, minimalist style. His living room features black and white sofas, a full French window offering stunning sea views, and a sleek shelf at the back showcasing his awards and trophies. In every corner, big planters highlight Vijay's evident love for greenery.

Stylish, functional spaces filled with greenery

A spacious balcony with chic glass panes offers a perfect setting for breathtaking sunsets. The immaculate kitchen is fitted with modern cabinets, floating shelves, a built-in stove, and minimal appliances. Small plants behind a glass pane also offer a convenient touch, perfect for picking fresh herbs while cooking.

The dining area features dark wooden furniture, a modern dining table, elegant overhead lighting, and more greenery along the back wall. His bedroom is simple yet efficient, furnished with a wooden bed, a private balcony, and a sleek wardrobe with separate sections for shoes, caps, and accessories. Vijay's home feels like a space straight out of a design catalogue.

On the work front

On the professional front, Vijay Varma was recently seen in IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack and Murder Mubarak. Alongside his ongoing collaboration with Hansal Mehta, he is also currently shooting for his next film, Ul Jalool Ishq.