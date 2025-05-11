Step inside Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar’s stylish Mumbai home with stunning city views and vintage touches

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar reside in an absolutely stunning home in Mumbai, where they've been living for nearly a decade. In a May 9 video posted on her YouTube channel, filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan took viewers on a tour of their stunning abode. The couple, along with their 2-year-old son Zehaan, enjoys the space, which reflects their style and love for comfort. (Also read: Step inside Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's diamond-themed, sea-facing dream home 'Gulita' worth ₹818 crore. See pics ) Farah Khan tours Gauahar Khan's stunning home on her YouTube channel.(YouTube/Farah Khan)

Inside Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar's stunning Mumbai home

Gauahar and Zaid's home radiates calm and serenity with white and pastel-toned walls, soothing decor elements, and timeless vintage-style wooden furniture. The charming green entry gate, marked with 'KHAN,' opens into a spacious hall that branches into two areas, a chic dining space on one side and a cosy drawing room on the other.

The sitting area is vibrant yet elegant, with pink and yellow couches that pop against the subtle backdrop, complemented by mirror artwork that adds a modern touch. A huge French window in the space offers stunning views of the city, flooding the room with natural light. On the opposite side, the dining area is anchored by a sleek, modern dining table, with a statement chandelier overhead lending a regal touch. Beautiful wall art further reflects the couple's love for all things vintage and artistic.

How Farah Khan reacted

Their kitchen embraces a clean, minimal aesthetic, featuring white and yellow cupboards and a large window that floods the space with natural light, making it as functional as it is stylish.

Upon entering the home, Farah couldn't hold back her admiration and exclaimed, "Oh my God, Gauahar, what a beautiful home!" As she continued to explore the space, she joked, "All of you have such beautiful houses, why don't I have one like this?" While taking a tour of the spacious hall, Farah added with a smile, "I'm loving your house."