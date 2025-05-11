Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, May 11, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Step inside Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar’s stylish Mumbai home with stunning city views and vintage touches

ByAkanksha Agnihotri
May 11, 2025 11:42 AM IST

Take a peek inside Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar's stunning Mumbai home, as Farah Khan gives a delightful tour of their stylish space on her YouTube channel.

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar reside in an absolutely stunning home in Mumbai, where they've been living for nearly a decade. In a May 9 video posted on her YouTube channel, filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan took viewers on a tour of their stunning abode. The couple, along with their 2-year-old son Zehaan, enjoys the space, which reflects their style and love for comfort. (Also read: Step inside Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's diamond-themed, sea-facing dream home 'Gulita' worth 818 crore. See pics )

Farah Khan tours Gauahar Khan's stunning home on her YouTube channel.(YouTube/Farah Khan)
Farah Khan tours Gauahar Khan's stunning home on her YouTube channel.(YouTube/Farah Khan)

Inside Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar's stunning Mumbai home 

Gauahar and Zaid's home radiates calm and serenity with white and pastel-toned walls, soothing decor elements, and timeless vintage-style wooden furniture. The charming green entry gate, marked with 'KHAN,' opens into a spacious hall that branches into two areas, a chic dining space on one side and a cosy drawing room on the other.

The sitting area is vibrant yet elegant, with pink and yellow couches that pop against the subtle backdrop, complemented by mirror artwork that adds a modern touch. A huge French window in the space offers stunning views of the city, flooding the room with natural light. On the opposite side, the dining area is anchored by a sleek, modern dining table, with a statement chandelier overhead lending a regal touch. Beautiful wall art further reflects the couple's love for all things vintage and artistic.

How Farah Khan reacted

Their kitchen embraces a clean, minimal aesthetic, featuring white and yellow cupboards and a large window that floods the space with natural light, making it as functional as it is stylish.

Upon entering the home, Farah couldn't hold back her admiration and exclaimed, "Oh my God, Gauahar, what a beautiful home!" As she continued to explore the space, she joked, "All of you have such beautiful houses, why don't I have one like this?" While taking a tour of the spacious hall, Farah added with a smile, "I'm loving your house."

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
News / Lifestyle / Art and Culture / Step inside Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar’s stylish Mumbai home with stunning city views and vintage touches
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, May 11, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On