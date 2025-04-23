Step inside Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's diamond-themed, sea-facing dream home 'Gulita' worth 818 crore. See pics

Tucked away in Mumbai’s posh Worli neighbourhood, a stunning five-story mansion stands as the ultimate symbol of luxury. Gulita, the marital home of Isha Ambani, daughter of billionaire Mukesh Ambani, and her husband Anand Piramal is a perfect blend of incredible design and sheer opulence. Let’s step inside and explore the beauty of this dream home. (Also read: Step inside Sritala’s dreamy Bangkok Villa from White Lotus Season 3; you can rent it for ₹8.6 lakh ) Explore Gulita, the opulent home of Isha Ambani, featuring diamond-inspired design.(Instagram)

Inside Isha Ambani's luxurious home

In December 2018, when Isha Ambani tied the knot with businessman Anand Piramal, the couple received a wedding gift unlike any other. Anand’s parents, Swati and Ajay Piramal, presented them with Gulita, a magnificent 50,000-square-foot mansion overlooking the sea.

Designed by the renowned London-based firm Eckersley O’Callaghan, the mansion redefines luxury with its diamond-inspired design. According to the South China Morning Post, the property boasts three unique glazed steel ‘palm tree’ structures, crafted using cutting-edge 3D modelling techniques, with the tallest reaching an awe-inspiring 11 meters.

Luxury furnishings in the home of Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal.(BCCL)

Glass walls to panoramic views of Arabian Sea

What stands out the most are the expansive glass walls that not only enhance the diamond motif but also offer stunning panoramic views of the Arabian Sea. This architectural feature floods the interiors with natural light, creating a harmonious flow between the home’s interior spaces and the scenic coastal views outside.

Spanning five floors and three basement levels, Gulita is an extraordinary vertical estate that showcases opulence at every turn. As reported by Mumbai Mirror, the lowest basements are reserved for services and parking, while the first basement features a lush lawn, an open-air water feature, and double-height multipurpose rooms.

In Isha Ambani’s home, a stunning gold-accented centre table adds a touch of glam to the elegant living space.(BCCL)

How much it costs

As reported by India.com, the Piramals purchased the property from Hindustan Unilever in 2012 for an astounding $61.2 million (around ₹450 crore). Since then, the property has seen a significant increase in value, with its current worth estimated at approximately $100 million ( ₹818 crore), according to NoBroker.com.

A glimpse into one of Isha Ambani’s serene and stylish bedrooms.(BCCL)

The ground floor welcomes guests with a grand entrance lobby that leads to triple-height multipurpose rooms and circular study areas. Moving up through the mansion, one encounters expansive dining halls, luxurious master bedrooms, and specially designed spaces that cater to both relaxation and entertainment. According to India.com, the mansion is replete with a host of amenities, including a swimming pool, three levels of basement parking, a temple room, and sprawling garden spaces.