Step inside Sritala’s dreamy Bangkok Villa from White Lotus Season 3; you can rent it for 8.6 lakh

The White Lotus Season 3 created quite the buzz and if you're obsessed with the show's dreamy locations, you're in for a treat. The gorgeous canal-side mansion that doubled as Sritala's home in Bangkok is actually a real place and you can also rent it. This stunning villa is the actual Siri Sala, a reimagined Thai wooden stilt house located in a peaceful neighbourhood of Bangkok. Let's take a closer look. (Also read: Step inside Aditi Rao Hydari's charming Mumbai home with pops of colour where she lives with husband Siddharth. Watch ) Always wanted to live like a White Lotus guest? Step into Sritala’s dreamy Bangkok villa from Season 3. (Instagram)

Inside Sritala's Bangkok villa from White Lotus

The villa, which featured prominently in episode 7 of The White Lotus, is a peaceful retreat nestled along the Bangkok Noi canal. Ideal for those craving luxury and seclusion, Siri Sala offers six spacious bedrooms and can host up to 12 guests, exclusively one group at a time. So yes, you'll have the whole estate to yourself, complete with a saltwater pool, game room, and multiple cosy lounging spots.

The villa is a thoughtfully executed restoration project. Over the course of five years, the owners meticulously transformed three dilapidated teakwood houses into a refined estate. Although two of the original structures were beyond repair, their timber was salvaged and repurposed into custom-made furniture.

The third structure has been converted into a sophisticated cocktail bar situated within the garden. This restoration reflects a strong commitment to preserving Thai architectural heritage while integrating modern comforts.

How to book your stay

Siri Sala is available exclusively as a full-property buyout, ensuring complete privacy and a tailored experience. The three-day, two-night White Lotus Immersion Experience, priced at THB 340,000++ (approximately ₹8.6 lakh), includes exclusive access to the entire villa, daily breakfasts, one lunch, and a lotus-inspired dinner.

Guests can also enjoy curated cultural experiences such as a private boat tour of Wat Suwannaram and the Bangkok Noi canal, flower folding, alms giving, and round-trip airport transfers. You can book this immersive getaway directly through Siri Sala's official website.