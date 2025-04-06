Step inside Aditi Rao Hydari's charming Mumbai home with pops of colour where she lives with husband Siddharth. Watch

Aditi Rao Hydari gave fans a peek inside her dreamy Mumbai home as she appeared in a March 28 video on filmmaker Farah Khan's YouTube channel. The video begins with Farah entering Aditi's elegant and artfully decorated living room, where she's instantly blown away by the interiors. Looking around in awe, Farah can't help but exclaim, “Look at this gorgeous house!” Let's step inside and take a closer look at Aditi's stunning abode, which she now shares with actor-husband Siddharth. (Also read: Step inside Olympian Manu Bhaker's renovated 3 BHK home in Faridabad with Sabyasachi wallpaper, medals on walls. Watch ) Aditi Rao Hydari's home in Mumbai is a stunning mix of artistic charm and minimalism. (Instagram)

Aditi’s living room that feels like art

Aditi's home is a beautiful blend of artistic charm and minimalistic elegance. Characterised by playful elements, intricate artwork, and clean setups, her space strikes the perfect balance between creativity and calm. Her drawing-room stands out with statement pieces like stunning art paintings adorning the walls, a vintage-style wooden cupboard, a warm red carpet, and an old-school floor lamp that adds a nostalgic glow.

A red cosy couch with intricate detailing further elevates the space, lending it an old-world charm. Her living room is bathed in natural light, thanks to the many large windows dressed in soft sheer curtains. Adjacent to the seating area is a cosy dining nook featuring classic wooden furniture.

Minimalist bedroom and kitchen

Her bedroom continues the theme of understated charm. With crisp white walls, a large sunlit window, and a vibrant painting hanging above the bed. A wooden table sits at the foot of her bed, with a TV placed just above it.

Even her kitchen, though small, is a visual treat. It features cheerful orange tiles paired with white and wooden cupboards, creating a space that's as charming as it is practical. Every corner of Aditi's home speaks of warmth, elegance, and an eye for detail.