Step inside Aditi Bhatia’s spacious Mumbai home with timeless elegance that feels as glamorous as the actor: Pics

BySanya Panwar
Feb 11, 2025 12:49 PM IST

Aditi Bhatia, of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein fame, has created a home that truly reflects her style, blending sophistication with modern luxury. Here's a virtual tour.

In Aditi Bhatia's luxurious, light-filled Mumbai house, each room tells a story. The actor gave a glimpse inside her 1,369-square-foot builder-grade apartment in a recent interview with Architectural Digest India (AD). The property features multiple bedrooms, including a whimsical glam room for the actor with floral wallpaper on the ceiling, a geometric chandelier, plush pink pouffe and mirror-front closets. Also read | Step inside Boney Kapoor's stunning 65 crore Mumbai home with grand staircase, dreamy decor, massive rooms

Aditi Bhatia's home has beautiful decor and boasts several lavish living areas, including a vanity room. (All pics courtesy: Architectural Digest India)
Aditi Bhatia's home has beautiful decor and boasts several lavish living areas, including a vanity room. (All pics courtesy: Architectural Digest India)

Aditi Bhatia on her stunning vanity room

“As an actress, I needed a separate space to get ready, especially for my fittings. This room also lets me explore my femininity, letting me dive into fashion with all of my pieces arranged neatly—making my life so much easier in the bargain. I also have mirror shutters because I use this as a dance room, too,” the actor, known for TV shows like Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, told AD.

Take a virtual tour of Aditi Bhatia's home:

Pinterest-worthy space

Aditi wanted her home to be a ‘Pinterest-worthy space’ that was filled with visually intriguing nooks for her content. But she also needed the home to be functional for her family and two dogs. According to California-based Osaya Architects founder Shreya Porey, who designed the actor's Mumbai home, Aditi wanted a modern home that matched her eclectic style but also had enough character to feel warm and inviting.

Intricate details galore

Next to the home’s arched entryway, a custom rattan, massive mirror with rustic black frame and wood bench welcome guests. Aditi's living room houses a coffee table and matching L-shaped sofa, plaid curtains, and interesting lighting fixtures.

The palette of soft, pastel hues is carried forward in the rest of the house. In the dining room, a rattan chandelier hangs above the wooden dining table with matching cane chairs set against a striking red crockery cabinet.

Quirky kitchen and bedroom

The actor chose sage cabinets with matte black fixtures, a chequered floor, and a white stone ribbed backsplash for her beautiful and fun kitchen. The sink also features a miniature version of the black-and-white check floor. Another special space in the home is Aditi's bedroom. A bold yellow curvilinear doorway leads to it, while a custom-made serpentine-style upholstered bed sits atop a carpet making the space unique and chic.

Tuesday, February 11, 2025
