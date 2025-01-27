Step inside Boney Kapoor's stunning 65 crore Mumbai home with grand staircase, dreamy decor, massive rooms. Watch

The property reportedly spans 8,669 square feet of built-up area and comes with a five-car parking. The duplex apartment is reportedly situated on the first and second levels of a building near Pali Hill, Mumbai. Each floor has its own unique character and charm. Whether you're a fan of luxury and opulence or modesty and simplicity, there's something here for everyone.

Here's a virtual tour:

Filled with glamour and sophistication

The house features huge glass windows that add functionality as well as an interesting architectural element to the living room as well as other rooms. They also offer a stunning views of the surrounding landscape and outdoor spaces.

A breathtaking staircase leading to the bedrooms and other living spaces is the show-stopping centerpiece of this celebrity home. The space has a huge mirror on one wall also a gallery wall filled with old family photos in beautiful frames on another. One more focal point of the home is the massive dining area with a huge crystal chandelier hanging over the long wooden dining table.

Art and family photos add a touch of personality

The bar-cum-living-space featured interesting wooden work, wooden flooring and light fixtures. The room overlooked a balcony filled with lush plants and trees of all sizes.

The whole house is filled with paintings, photographs and lots of artefacts. There are multiple walls laden with family pictures and paintings that pay homage to Boney's late wife and Khushi and Janhvi’s iconic mother, Sridevi, and tell heartwarming tales of the Kapoor family.