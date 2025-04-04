Mocha mousse is the hottest home trend: 3 tips to use it in your kitchen, living room, bedroom interiors

The Pantone colour of the year is a delectable blend of brown, Mocha Mousse, that speaks for the depth and mood true to itself. It carries a subtle elegance that can play along the colour-drenching trends and create a monochrome space that is rich and characterful yet. From living rooms to kitchens, here's how to make your home Insta-worthy with Pantone’s dreamy new hue - Mocha Mousse.(Image by ‏HarmonyHaven)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Interior Designer Punam Kalra, Creative Director at I’m the Centre for Applied Arts, shared, “The intricacies from the textures like tufting and pleating in upholstery, carving and fluting in wood, graining in stone etc. can take the interior game up a notch and add an artisanal touch to the otherwise sober colour. Gold metallic accents, darker wood details and handwoven touches can kindle a mood, almost effortlessly, when paired with the colour.”

She added, “In more seasoned styles like wabi-sabi the colour can speak for the lifestyle in a particular place, taking in raw elements like log wood seaters, roughcut stone tables, crinkled cotton cushions, handthrown clay accessories and more to create the zen ambience called for in the style. Being a true neutral, it is versatile and ready to adapt to both the refinery of the western and the tranquil of the eastern styles, making it a perfect choice to begin the second quarter of the 21st century.”

Pantone's Colour of the Year, Mocha Mousse, offers a versatile design element for homes.(Instagram)

Bringing her expertise to the same, Interior Architect Anjaleka Kripalani, Founder of Angie Homes, said, “Mocha Mousse colour of the year (a rich, warm brown tone) can create a cozy, artistic and refined vibes.”

As an interior designer, she recommended some suggestions to elevate your interiors with pantone colour of the year:

1. For living room -

Twin Mocha Mousse with neutral tones like beige, taupe and cream to create a balanced, calming space. These colours help bring out the richness of Mocha Mousse without overwhelming the room.

To introduce contrast, pairing Mocha Mousse with blacks and greys adds boldness and drama. Photo: Courtesy groupDCA.

2. For kitchen -

Mocha Mousse works great as a cabinet color, especially in modern, rustic, or industrial kitchens. It can give your kitchen a more modern and homey feel. Light neutrals, such as white, off-white, or light beige, create a fresh, clean contrast with Mocha Mousse and balance the space. This colour scheme is ideal for small or medium-sized kitchens, as it makes the space feel larger and brighter.

3. For bedroom -

Mocha Mousse works beautifully on the wall behind the bed. It can add detail and comfort, introducing a focal point that draws the eye. If you choose Mocha Mousse on one wall, keep the other walls light (e.g., beige, white, or light gray) to prevent the room from feeling too dark. This keeps the space balanced. Soft pastels add a touch of peace and lightness when paired with Mocha Mousse. These tones create a beautiful contrast without overwhelming the room. Use soft pastel accents in cushions, throws or even artwork to introduce a gentle pop of colour that complements the richness of Mocha Mousse.