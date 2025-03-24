Step inside Olympian Manu Bhaker's renovated 3 BHK home in Faridabad with Sabyasachi wallpaper, medals on walls. Watch

Indian shooter Manu Bhaker, who's made history with her impressive achievements, was born on February 18, 2002, in Jhajjar, Haryana. In a new episode of Asian Paints Where The Heart Is season 8, she takes fans through the revamped 3 BHK apartment in Faridabad — a deeply personal project that was her gift to her parents. Also read | Step inside Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi's ‘dream home’ in Madh Island that is made up of 2 massive bungalows Manu Bhaker's Faridabad home is all about simplicity, functionality, and ease. (Instagram/ Beautiful Homes India)

Manu shares the house with her parents and brother. Take a virtual tour of Manu's Faridabad home and experience a beautiful space that blends minimalism with meaningful design:

Statement wallpaper, trophy wall, minimalist vibe

Manu Bhaker's home renovation showcases understated elegance with thoughtful design elements. A striking wallpaper created by fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee, inspired by traditional Pichwai art, adds depth and character to the living room. Another highlight? A thoughtfully designed display showcasing Manu's medals over the years. A sleek TV cabinet, sectional sofa, and nesting coffee tables further help create a clean, open space.

Serene bedrooms with distinct aesthetics

Each room incorporates personal elements, making the space truly unique. Soft blue tones create a relaxing retreat in Manu's parents' room. In her bedroom, a hand-painted doodle wall and pastel green palette reflect the shooter's personality. Her brother's room has a neutral colour scheme, and a cosy reading nook; it blends simplicity with practicality.

Thoughtful interior styling creates a sense of understated elegance throughout this celebrity home. Manu, who won bronze in the women's 10m air pistol event at the 2024 Paris Olympics, becoming the first Indian woman to win an Olympic medal in shooting, told beautifulhomes.asianpaints.com in a December 2024 interview that her mother’s taste influenced much of the home’s design.

She said, “This (Sabyasachi) wallpaper was my mom’s pick,” and added, “For me, home means comfort, home means belonging and home means my mom. If she hadn’t stood by me, I wouldn’t have made it here.”