The White Lotus 4 cast and location: Will season 3 actors return and where will it be filmed?

Buzz is already building for the next season of the critically acclaimed series ‘The White Lotus’, even as the sun sets on the dramatic shores of Thailand from Season 3. Fans are eager to know which familiar faces might return and where the next chapter of this darkly comedic social satire will take place. A still of actor Jason Isaacs from the third season of HBO series 'The White Lotus'. (PTI)

Returning Guests

While creator Mike White has hinted at the possibility of some actors reprising their roles in future seasons, nothing is set in stone. The anthology format of the show means each season typically features a mostly new cast of characters entangled in the luxurious yet often unsettling world of the White Lotus resorts.

Ahead of Sunday’s season finale, The Hollywood Reporter asked the cast which character they think is most likely to return in the next season.

“Jon Gries is like the barnacle of The White Lotus ship, he stays around,” said Natasha Rothwell (Belinda).

Walton Goggins (Rick) agreed: “Obviously Jon. It feels like Jon is going to be in every season. Sorry if I gave that away."

Where Will Season 4 Be Set?

The location of each season is a character in itself, adding a unique flavor and backdrop to the unfolding drama. After the sun-drenched Sicilian setting of Season 2 and the recent exotic landscapes of Thailand, the question of where Season 4 will be filmed is a hot topic.

Creator Mike White shared his plans to shift away from one of the show’s signature visuals.

“For the fourth season,” he said in a video released by Max April 6, “I want to get a little bit out of the ‘crashing waves against rocks’ vernacular.”

This teaser sparked fan theories, with possibilities ranging from the snowy peaks of Japan to the vibrant culture of South America.

Anticipating the Unforeseen

One of the most compelling aspects of ‘The White Lotus’ is its ability to surprise and subvert expectations. Whether it's the intricate character dynamics, the unexpected twists in the plot, or the sharp social commentary woven throughout, each season delivers a fresh and engaging experience. As anticipation grows for Season 4, viewers can be sure that Mike White will once again craft a compelling narrative set against a stunning, yet potentially sinister, backdrop, with a cast that will undoubtedly leave a lasting impression. The wait continues, promising more sun-drenched secrets and social intrigue.