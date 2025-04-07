The White Lotus 3 ending explained: Who dies in the finale and will there be a season 4?

'The White Lotus’ season 3 reached its dramatic conclusion in Ko Samui, Thailand, with the finale episode, ‘Amor Fati’ released on April 6. The episode resolved the season's central mystery, revealing a series of tragic events and significant character transformations. US actress Parker Posey plays Victoria Ratliff in White Lotus season 3. (AFP)

Disclaimer - Spoilers Ahead!

Fatal Confrontations

The finale saw Rick Hatchett (Walton Goggins) confront the past he sought to avenge. Upon returning to the resort after an encounter with Jim Hollinger (Scott Glenn), whom he held responsible for his father's death, Rick seemed to have found a semblance of peace. However, this tranquillity was shattered by Jim's arrival and subsequent insults directed at Rick's mother, reigniting Rick's rage and leading to a fatal confrontation where he shot Jim. In a devastating twist, Rick then learned that Jim was, in fact, his biological father.

Unintended Consequences

The violent outburst had further tragic consequences as Rick's girlfriend, Chelsea (Aimee Lou Wood), was caught in the crossfire and killed. As Rick carried her lifeless body, he was confronted by the hotel security guard, Gaitok (Tayme), who, in a decisive move, shot and killed Rick, thus solving the mystery of the season's initial discovery of a dead body.

A Brush with Death

Meanwhile, the Ratliff family grappled with the fallout of their impending financial ruin. Timothy Ratliff's (Jason Isaacs) desperate attempt to poison his family was ultimately unsuccessful, but his youngest son, Lochlan (Sam Nivola), inadvertently ingested the poison and narrowly escaped death.

Calculated Moves and Shifting Fortunes

In a parallel narrative, Belinda (Natasha Rothwell), a familiar face from a previous season, used her knowledge of past events to negotiate a substantial financial settlement. This newfound wealth allowed her to pursue her aspirations of opening her spa, leading to the dissolution of a budding partnership.

Will there be a Season 4?

Fans of ‘The White Lotus’ can rejoice as HBO has already confirmed a fourth season of the critically acclaimed anthology series. While the exact location remains under wraps, there are strong indications that the next instalment will take place in Europe. Creator Mike White has also hinted at a departure from the beachside settings of the previous seasons. Given the show's established pattern of filming at Four Seasons resorts, the next luxurious, and likely perilous, destination is eagerly awaited, with a potential release in 2026.