Gautami Kapoor reveals Ram Kapoor took 'extreme steps' for weight loss: 'He’s done some crazy stuff like 48-hour fasts'

Gautami Kapoor has shared details of Ram Kapoor's weight loss diet. (Instagram/ Ram Kapoor)

Ram Kapoor lost 55 kg in 2024. The actor had earlier spoken about how he 'lost weight the old-fashioned way’ amid speculation that, like several celebrities, he had undergone surgeries or used weight loss drugs. Now, his wife, actor Gautami Kapoor, in a May 7 interview with ETimes, shared insights into Ram Kapoor's weight loss journey as well as the reaction to his transformation. Also read | Ram Kapoor breaks silence on his 55 kg weight loss in 18 months: 'Believe it or not I did it without any surgery or...'

Ram, daughter 'were almost starving themselves’

She said, “We’ve been in the midst of some crazy controversies this year. But let me tell you — it’s been really, really hard. It’s been a journey not just for Ram, but for all of us as a family. We stopped socialising, stopped going out, stopped ordering food from outside — something we used to love.”

Gautami further shared that Ram took 'extreme steps' to reclaim his health, saying, “He did 24-hour fasts, 48-hour fasts… he’s done some crazy stuff... but what really pushed him was Siya (Gautami shared that their daughter lost 38 kg). She started her weight loss journey before Ram, and I think that motivated him deeply... my daughter warned me not to say anything, but they were almost starving themselves — Siya, Ram... they were determined.”

Ram Kapoor on his weight loss

In a December 24, 2024 interview with ETimes, Ram had said, “Believe it or not, I did it the old-fashioned way, by changing my mindset, lifestyle and habits, without any surgery or external aids. That said, there’s nothing wrong with medical options if they help someone. For me, it was about a complete mental and physical reset... fitness isn’t about the number on the scale; it’s about feeling strong, energetic and healthy. Staying fit is a constant work in progress, and one’s life revolves around continuous improvement.”

He had added, “Today I feel like my 25-year-old self again, physically, mentally and emotionally. I can walk for 12 hours without stopping. It’s a complete turnaround from where I was... over the last six months, I pushed myself to shed 55 kgs, bringing me down to 85 kgs. The transformation is deeply personal.”

