Gautami Kapoor says video mimicking Ektaa Kapoor wasn’t made for revenge: ‘Social media ne isko itna hype kardiya’

Ram Kapoor’s wife and actor Gautami Kapoor recently shared a video mimicking Ektaa Kapoor after the filmmaker took a dig at Ram’s weight loss. Now, in an interview with Vickey Lalwani, the actor has revealed that the video was made purely in fun and not out of any “vengeance or revenge.” (Also Read: Gautami Kapoor mimics Ektaa Kapoor, hits back at her for dig at husband Ram Kapoor's weight loss) Ram Kapoor's wife, Gautami Kapoor, denies any rivalry with Ektaa Kapoor

Gautami Kapoor on mimicking Ektaa Kapoor in latest video

Gautami said that the video was not made with the intention of taking revenge on Ektaa’s video and added, “Social media ne isko itna hype kardia hai aur logon ke beech mein ab ye debate chal rahi hai (Social media has hyped this up so much and now there’s a debate among people). I have done it so that when people see it, they laugh at it. Not to say that ‘Are they having some rivalry? Is there a fallout?’ There’s nothing like that. Everyone needs to chill. It’s not about rivalry all the time — it’s also about fun. It's a 30-second video; look at it, laugh at it and move on! People are taking it more seriously than even me and Ektaa, I think.”

Gautami reveals Ram Kapoor's reaction to her video

Gautami revealed that she didn't tell her husband Ram about posting the video, and recalling his reaction to it, she said, “Fortunately, for his sake, he was not here. When he came back, he was inundated with thousands of messages from all over the world, from the press and followers. Then he saw it obviously, and he was like, ‘Good for you. Don't drag me in the middle of this because this is between you, Ektaa and social media. Don't drag me into this.’ There is no need to drag him into this. There is nothing to it. Log usse bohot zyada glorify kar rahe (People are glorifying it way too much). There’s more to life than people’s non-existent rivalry or non-existent hatred.”

Earlier, Ektaa seemingly took a dig at Ram after he clarified that he is not on Ozempic and has worked hard on his fitness. In her video, Ektaa said, “What do I do? I’ve gained a lot of weight. Should I do an anti-inflammatory diet? Mounjaro? Ozempic? All of the above? Zip my mouth? Ya chhod dun? Hum bade hi acche lagte hain (Or shall I leave it? Because I look good just the way I am)." In the caption, she wrote: “Ozempic ho jaye.” (Should I go for Ozempic?)

A few days later, Gautami made a video mimicking Ektaa and captioned it, "Jisse jo pasand ho... use woh karne do...(Let people do what they like…). Live and let live... at the end, what matters is health, happiness, and peace (sic)." She added the hashtags: #nojudgement #onlygoodvibe #livelifekingsize.

On the work front, Gautami was last seen in the web series Gyaarah Gyaarah, which is an adaptation of the Korean drama Signal. The show also stars Kritika Kamra, Raghav Juyal, Dhairya Karwa, and Aakash Dixit in lead roles and is available to watch on ZEE5.