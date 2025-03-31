Gautami Kapoor mimics Ektaa Kapoor, hits back at her for dig at husband Ram Kapoor's weight loss

Earlier this month, filmmaker Ektaa Kapoor took an indirect dig at actor Ram Kapoor, who denied claims that he underwent Ozempic treatment for weight loss. Their cold war has now taken a dramatic turn as Ram's wife, Gautami Kapoor, has clapped back at Ektaa in a recent video. (Also Read: Gautami Kapoor trolls husband Ram Kapoor by recreating weight loss video. Check out his reaction) Ram Kapoor's wife Gautami Kapoor mimics Ektaa Kapoor in hilarious video.

Gautami Kapoor mimics Ektaa Kapoor

Gautami took to Instagram and shared a video mimicking Ektaa. In the video, Gautami gave a sarcastic twist to Ektaa's indirect dig at her husband. "Should I do an anti-inflammatory diet? Should I take Mounjaro? Should I take Ozempic (pharmaceutical drugs), or all of the above? Or should I just zip my mouth? But I think mere liye gym hi kaafi hai (For me, the gym is enough)." She concluded by taking a dig at Ektaa’s show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain and said, "Kyunki humein bade nahi, chhote hi achhe lagte hain."

Sharing the video, Gautami wrote in the caption, "Jisse jo pasand ho... use woh karne do (Let people do what they like) ... live and let live... at the end, what matters is health, happiness, and peace (sic)." She added the hashtags, #nojudgement #onlygoodvibe #livelifekingsize.

Fans were impressed with the video, and one of them wrote, "Good one!! What a comeback. Cheera." Another comment read, "That’s spot on!!! This response is perfect in every way!!!!!!" Another user added, "And the facial expressions are exceptional!!!!! Nailed it, ma’am."

Ram Kapoor and Ektaa Kapoor's cold war

Ram stunned everyone with his weight loss transformation. However, many internet users questioned whether he was on Ozempic. Clarifying in a video, Ram stated that he is not on Ozempic and has worked hard on his fitness. Shortly after this, Ektaa seemingly took an indirect dig at him with her own video, saying, “What do I do? I’ve gained a lot of weight. Should I do an anti-inflammatory diet? Mounjaro? Ozempic? All of the above? Zip my mouth? Ya chhod dun? Hum bade hi acche lagte hain (Or shall I leave it? Because I look good just the way I am)!” In the caption, she wrote: “Ozempic ho jaye.”

The war of words between Ram and Ektaa began after the actor, in an interview, claimed that Ektaa had planned the bold scene between him and Sakshi Tanwar in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain. Soon after this, without naming anyone, Ektaa hit back at him and wrote, "Unprofessional actors giving interviews about my shows should shut up! False information and skewed stories can only last until I talk... but there is dignity in silence."