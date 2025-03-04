Gautami Kapoor trolls husband Ram Kapoor by recreating weight loss video. Check out his reaction

Actor Ram Kapoor and his wife Gautami Kapoor recently indulged in a playful social media exchange that left their Instagram followers thoroughly entertained. The banter began when Gautami shared a clip of herself recreating Ram's weight loss transformation video, which he had originally recorded in his closet. Ram was amused by his wife's video. Also read: Ram Kapoor flexes big arms, proves drastic 55 kg weight loss is not from Ozempic or surgery. Watch video Last year, Ram Kapoor surprised his fans with an incredible weight loss transformation.

Gautami mimics Ram Kapoor's weight loss video

On Tuesday, Ram posted a clip of Gautami recreating his weight loss video. In the video, she was seen repeating his words and flexing her muscles, just the way Ram did. Gautami is heard saying, “What's up my Insta family? A lot of people have been asking me questions about my transformation and what I've been doing. But I just want to ask you all. What is anybody's problem?”

“I mean, it's my life, and I'm gonna live it the way I want it. But I just want. Tell you guys that I am still not done. I am a work in progress. Once I'm done, and once I'm ready. I would show you,” she added.

An amused Ram posted the video on his Instagram, writing, "What the f#@!!????”. To which, Gautami responded in the comment section, “For all the memes done …. Had to do it”.

Later, Ram, who is currently out of Mumbai, posted his reaction to his wife’s video. In the clip, he said, “What these comedians are doing is fun that's why I'm reposting them. What do you think you're doing - Point no 1. Point no 2, what are you doing in my closet? Just because I'm not in town. Get out of my closet and make these videos in your own closet”.

Fans react

Fans were completely won over by the hilarious video and the banter between Ram and Gautami, and took to the comment section to shower the couple with praise and admiration.

“When they say couple's tend to look like each other after a point,” one wrote, with another sharing, "Gautami ji deserves an award for ‘Best Husband Imitation’”. One wrote, “Nailed it”.

“This is mic drop! @gautamikapoor dudeeeee,” wrote actor Sumona Chakravarti. Actor Gajraj Rao and others dropped laughing emoticons in the comment section. One fan wrote, “Whatever you say she is so cute in the video”.

Ram Kapoor’s weight loss

Last year, Ram shocked the internet with his weight loss transformation. The Bade Achhe Lagte Hain star lost 55 kg during his fitness journey, leaving many wondering if he has undergone surgeries or used ozempic/weight loss drugs to shed the weight.

The actor took to Instagram to address the murmurs. He said, “First of all, there's nothing wrong if I did (ozempic or surgery). But now, in less than 30 seconds, I am going to prove to you that I have done nothing. This is where I am at, but I am still a work in progress...I have no best body. The point is, this kind of transformation requires hard work and long, long hours, no shortcuts, no surgery, no ozempic. That only does weight loss, not this. Right?”.

He added, “Within four to six months, I am going to get a rock solid 6-pack with blocks. That has to be done the hard way. Get it! But anyone who has done ozempic or surgery, so what? Good for y'all.”