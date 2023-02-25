Ram Kapoor shares cute video of Gautami Kapoor and their dog, but he has something else to say

Ram Kapoor and Gautami Kapoor frequently post videos about their pet dog Chopper, on social media. These videos often show Chopper's daily antics, and it never fails to melt our hearts. The Bade Achhe Lagte Hain fame actor recently shared another adorable video of his dog with his wife.

In the short clip, you can see Gautami Kapoor on the floor with their pet. She has Chopper above her and is petting it to sleep. As she is petting, she can also be heard singing Raataan Lambiyan by Asees Kaur, Jubin Nautiyal, and Tanishk Bagchi from the film Shershaah.

Take a look at the clip here:

Adorable, isn't it? This video was shared just a few days back. Since being posted, it has been viewed over nine lakh times. The clip also has 36,000 likes, and the numbers are only increasing. Many have even left comments.

Take a look at a few reactions below:

An individual in the Instagram comments section wrote, "Adorable video..just pure love and happiness." Another person added, "They look so happy together." A third person added, "It happens. Especially when you have an adorable buddy like this. Happens with me all the time." "I too sing and dance with my parrot. This is love," added a fourth.