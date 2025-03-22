Ektaa Kapoor blames audience for Superboys of Malegaon, Buckingham Murders failing at box office: Indian creators cry...

Filmmaker Ektaa Kapoor recently addressed the ongoing debate about Indian content not matching the standards of internationally acclaimed films and TV series, and says the audience is responsible for the box office failure of films like Superboys of Malegaon and The Buckingham Murders. Ektaa Kapoor slams those claiming that Indian content is not at par with internationally acclaimed shows and films.

On Friday, Ektaa took to Instagram and without mincing her words, the fimmaker provided a 'solution' for filmmakers 'crying' about Indian content not being at par with international content. She wrote, "When Indian creators cry that Indian content is not at par wit internationally acclaimed tv series and films, I wonder if it is ego, anger or just misplaced accusations."

Ektaa says audience is the real culprit

She further claimed that the real reason films like Superboys of Malegaon and The Buckingham Murders failed at the box office was not the industry but the audience itself. She wrote, "Can we blame the real culprits—the ‘audience’? Since it’s no fun blaming people in such abstract terms (because we can’t take them down on social media), let’s just say that a major part of India is in its evolutionary stage as far as content is concerned! You could call it adolescence.”

Ektaa urges creators to put money into filmmaking

She also took a dig at money-driven corporate studios and streaming platforms, including herself, stating, "These money-hungry corporate studios and apps only think of numbers (me included)!!! Movie-making, content creation is not a business—it’s an art! So, I urge creators to put in their own money… Problem solved!!!!”

Is Ektaa Kapoor throwing shade at Anurag Kashyap?

Reddit users quickly speculated that Ektaa’s comments were a direct jibe at Anurag Kashyap, who recently slammed Netflix India for what he called its “corrupt” leadership and lack of creative vision. Kashyap had praised the international Netflix series Adolescence while criticising the platform’s approach to Indian content.

One Reddit user commented, "She is shading Anurag Kashyap for calling Netflix India corrupt—especially since its head, Monika Shergill, is Ektaa’s friend.” Another wrote, "This must be a jab at Anurag Kashyap—she made sure to bring up ‘adolescence’ just after he praised the show.”

Anurag Kashyap’s criticism of Netflix India

The filmmaker called out Netflix India for being 'corrupt' and wrote, "Coming to my envy and jealousy. Ted Sarandos recently put a post where he says - “every once and awhile one comes along that pushes into brand new territories, defies the limits of creativity and features career-defining performances." And I hope he means it. Because his on Netflix.in is a totally opposite s**tshow. If they were pitched this, most probably they would have rejected it or turned it into a 90-minute film (that too seems like an impossibility because it doesn’t have an ending that is black and white)."

Recalling his past experiences, with the platform, he criticised the team, alleging a complete lack of empathy, courage, and competence, combined with insecurity and frequent staff changes. Kashyap questioned how powerful and honest content could be created in what he described as a "dishonest and morally corrupt" environment at Netflix India, further claiming that these issues were strongly backed by the leadership in Los Angeles.

He further called out the 'hypocrisy' of Netflix's top bosses and wrote, "This hypocrisy of Ted and Bella via a vis the Indian market of 1.4 billion people, where their only interest is an increase in subscriptions and nothing else. There was a time when Eric Barmack would reach out on Facebook to create something with Netflix to now where they send you a shot show like “saare jahan se achcha" - which wasn’t even written properly and half baked. Which by the way has already changed directors and been shot twice (inevitably). It makes me frustrated, jealous of shows like Adolescence and envious and hopeless."