Ektaa Kapoor planning 100 crore defamation lawsuit against ‘false and misleading information’; says her counsel

Television and film producer Ektaa Kapoor, her family and ALT Digital Media Entertainment Ltd. are preparing to take decisive legal action against those spreading ‘false and misleading information’ about them. Advocate Rizwan Siddique released a statement on X (formerly Twitter) claiming to represent Ektaa and others. (Also Read: Chunky Panday thought Griha Laxmi was an Ekta Kapoor show, later realised it was 'more Breaking Bad' than Balaji) Film and television producer and director Ektaa Kapoor is preparing to take legal action soon.(ANI/Sunil Khandare)

Ektaa Kapoor to file defamation suit

The advocate’s statement on X claims that Ektaa plans to file a ₹100 crore civil defamation suit against those making baseless claims. Rizwan’s legal notice claims that certain parties circulating rumours on Ektaa are driven by ‘personal vested interests coupled with hidden agendas and criminal motives’. This ties in with a 2020 police complaint that ‘was already closed by said Police Department’. He claimed that despite this, people are trying to exploit the matter to defame Ektaa and her brand.

The counsel also claimed that individuals are ‘criminally trying to defame my clients and garner publicity, at the cost of their name and reputation’. The statement also warns against legal proceedings should unverified information be circulated.

What did the court say

The statement claimed that the Bandra Magistrate court ‘did not take cognizance of the said complaint’ and asked for a police report to ‘first ascertain the veracity of the complaint brought before’ them.

This comes after Hindustani Bhau, aka Vikas Pathak, accused Ektaa’s OTT platform ALT Balaji of allegedly disrespecting Indian soldiers in 2020. His complaint also named her parents Sobha and Jeethendra Kapoor. Based on his complaint, the court directed the police to conduct an inquiry into a criminal complaint filed against her, according to PTI. The court called for a report from the police by May 9 on the complaint under section 202 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

This is not the first time Ektaa has faced legal scrutiny over content on her streaming platform. In 2024, an FIR was lodged against her after Jabalpur BJP MLA Abhilash Pandey accused her of showcasing ‘bold content involving children’ in the web series Gandii Baat.