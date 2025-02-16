Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Feb 16, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ektaa Kapoor planning 100 crore defamation lawsuit against ‘false and misleading information’; says her counsel

ByNeeshita Nyayapati
Feb 16, 2025 09:13 PM IST

This comes after a court directed police on Saturday to conduct an inquiry into a criminal complaint filed against Ektaa Kapoor.

Television and film producer Ektaa Kapoor, her family and ALT Digital Media Entertainment Ltd. are preparing to take decisive legal action against those spreading ‘false and misleading information’ about them. Advocate Rizwan Siddique released a statement on X (formerly Twitter) claiming to represent Ektaa and others. (Also Read: Chunky Panday thought Griha Laxmi was an Ekta Kapoor show, later realised it was 'more Breaking Bad' than Balaji)

Film and television producer and director Ektaa Kapoor is preparing to take legal action soon.(ANI/Sunil Khandare)
Film and television producer and director Ektaa Kapoor is preparing to take legal action soon.(ANI/Sunil Khandare)

Ektaa Kapoor to file defamation suit

The advocate’s statement on X claims that Ektaa plans to file a 100 crore civil defamation suit against those making baseless claims. Rizwan’s legal notice claims that certain parties circulating rumours on Ektaa are driven by ‘personal vested interests coupled with hidden agendas and criminal motives’. This ties in with a 2020 police complaint that ‘was already closed by said Police Department’. He claimed that despite this, people are trying to exploit the matter to defame Ektaa and her brand.

The counsel also claimed that individuals are ‘criminally trying to defame my clients and garner publicity, at the cost of their name and reputation’. The statement also warns against legal proceedings should unverified information be circulated.

What did the court say

The statement claimed that the Bandra Magistrate court ‘did not take cognizance of the said complaint’ and asked for a police report to ‘first ascertain the veracity of the complaint brought before’ them.

This comes after Hindustani Bhau, aka Vikas Pathak, accused Ektaa’s OTT platform ALT Balaji of allegedly disrespecting Indian soldiers in 2020. His complaint also named her parents Sobha and Jeethendra Kapoor. Based on his complaint, the court directed the police to conduct an inquiry into a criminal complaint filed against her, according to PTI. The court called for a report from the police by May 9 on the complaint under section 202 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

This is not the first time Ektaa has faced legal scrutiny over content on her streaming platform. In 2024, an FIR was lodged against her after Jabalpur BJP MLA Abhilash Pandey accused her of showcasing ‘bold content involving children’ in the web series Gandii Baat.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, February 16, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On